Real Madrid’s new Reglamento de Disciplina Social, in force since August 1, has drawn criticism from some club members over clauses that they interpret as allowing sanctions for comments about directors or players, according to El Confidencial.

What the new rules say

The Junta Directiva presided over by Florentino Pérez approved the regulation on July 28, with members notified on July 31 before it took effect. It replaces a 2017 code and, according to its preamble, updates the club’s rules to reflect technological change and new forms of irregular ticket and season-pass resale.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez during a club press conference.

Two articles have generated the most attention. Article 9.7 classifies failing to show due respect to, or offending, club representatives through actions, gestures or words as a very serious infraction. Article 10.18 also covers verbal or written acts capable of damaging the respect, dignity or image of the club or those who represent it, or causing serious harm to Real Madrid.

Under Article 55 of the club’s statutes, Director of the Área Social José Luis Sánchez, known as Josele, and Director of Legal Services Javier López Farré hold the powers specified in the relevant articles. The Comisión de Disciplina Social has exclusive authority to open and investigate disciplinary cases involving members and to propose sanctions. Final approval of proposed sanctions rests with the Junta Directiva under Articles 55 and 57.

How Madrid compares with Barcelona and Atlético

El Confidencial notes that Barcelona’s statutes refer to freedom of expression alongside respect for the honour and dignity of directors and players, but do not set out specific infractions or sanctions. Atlético de Madrid’s member regulations follow a similar pattern, with obligations and prohibitions that are less detailed than the provisions introduced by Real Madrid.

Some socios view Real Madrid’s new wording as an effort to protect directors and players from criticism, particularly criticism of the club’s recently reelected president. The club says the regulation is intended to adapt its disciplinary framework to technological changes and irregular uses of season tickets, match tickets and other access credentials.

Real Madrid supporters celebrate with team scarves at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Disciplinary process

The regulation places the investigation of disciplinary cases with the Comisión de Disciplina Social, while the Junta Directiva retains responsibility for approving the sanctions it proposes. The framework applies to members under the club’s statutes, the new regulation and other applicable rules.

What happens next

The code entered into force on August 1. Its provisions address both irregular ticket resale and conduct that may affect the club, its representatives or its image.