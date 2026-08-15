Barcelona are exploring Sporting CP forward Luis Suárez as a potential alternative to Julián Álvarez, with Atlético Madrid continuing to resist a move for the Argentine international. Fabrizio Romano reports that Suárez has been added to the Blaugrana’s shortlist and that the club will consider making a move next week, when they are likely to move on from Álvarez.

Why Barcelona Need a Striker Regardless

The urgency stems from Barcelona’s thinning options up front following Robert Lewandowski’s departure. Ferran Torres, the World Cup final match winner, is also heading out the door in a $57.5 million deal that will take him to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and teenager Hamza Abdelkarim as the three leading striker options on Hansi Flick’s depth chart.

That leaves Barcelona needing fresh attacking reinforcement regardless of how the Álvarez situation develops. Torres’ impending move means the club are considering alternatives despite still having an offer on the table for the Atlético forward.

Where Does the Álvarez Pursuit Stand?

Barcelona still have an offer worth $116 million on the table for Álvarez. During the World Cup group stage, Álvarez said he hoped to join Barcelona and wanted Atlético to accept the offer. Since the tournament, he has returned to Atlético training for preseason but was left out of the club’s final outing before the La Liga season.

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid.

Social media speculation has suggested that Álvarez could make one more plea to Atlético to sanction a departure, though he has yet to arrange a meeting with the club’s CEO, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín. Atlético’s continued resistance has left Barcelona weighing other options.

The Case for and Against Suárez

Suárez enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career at Sporting CP in 2025-26, netting 33 times in all competitions, including 28 in the Primeira Liga, after replacing Viktor Gyökeres in Lisbon. He is an important part of Sporting’s side, and interested clubs have been told they must meet his €80 million ($92.7 million) release clause.

Luis Suárez celebrating during a match for Sporting CP.

The 28-year-old failed to score in five World Cup appearances for Colombia. His record in Europe’s top five leagues, spanning spells at Granada, Marseille and Almería, is also modest: 26 goals in 107 La Liga and Ligue 1 appearances. Those figures provide a different measure of his record from his prolific season in Portugal.

What Happens Next

Romano’s report indicates that Barcelona are likely to move on from Álvarez and could consider making a move for Suárez next week. Sporting’s release clause would make any potential deal a significant outlay, while Barcelona are also preparing for Torres’ move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona’s search has broadened as the club assess its need for another center forward and Atlético maintain their position over Álvarez.