Atlético Madrid came from behind to beat Marseille 2-1 in a preseason friendly at the Orange Vélodrome on Friday, according to Sky Sports. Rodrigo Mendoza equalised before half-time and Carlos Martín scored the winner in the second half.

Paixão put Marseille ahead before Atlético responded

Igor Paixão opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for Marseille. Atlético levelled in the 39th minute through Mendoza, who had come off the bench and finished into the bottom-left corner after an assist from Ademola Lookman. Carlos Martín then turned the game in Atlético’s favour in the 78th minute, scoring from close range with substitute Arnau Ortiz providing the assist.

Igor Paixao in action during a match for Olympique de Marseille.

Atlético made a series of changes

Atlético started with Jan Oblak, Jorge Domínguez, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, Lee Kang-In and Lookman. Grimaldo, Mendoza and Carlos Martín were all introduced or withdrawn during the first half, while Ortiz came on at the start of the second half.

Dani Martínez, Obed Vargas, Morten Hjulmand, Marc Pubill, José María Giménez, Javier Boñar and Jorge Castillo also featured as Atlético used their squad. Lookman had a blocked attempt before the interval and was caught offside during the match.

Five yellow cards were shown

The match produced five yellow cards, with Marseille’s Geoffrey Kondogbia, Leonardo Balerdi and Igor Paixão booked alongside Atlético pair Robin Le Normand and Giuliano Simeone. Oblak made second-half saves from Amine Gouiri and Timothy Weah as Marseille sought an equaliser, but Carlos Martín’s late goal secured Atlético’s victory.