Atlético Madrid have agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero, Sky Sports report. The package is worth around £34.2m (€40m) including add-ons, with Spurs retaining a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

A saga that has run since last summer

Atlético have been long-term admirers of Romero, and there was an expectation that Spurs would allow him to leave this summer if the right offer arrived. The 28-year-old’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium runs until 2029.

Romero has made 124 appearances across five seasons in north London, scoring 12 goals, and has received four Premier League red cards in that spell. Last season, he was sent off twice during Spurs’ relegation battle before missing the end of the campaign with a knee injury.

Fee, structure and the sell-on clause

Sky Sports report that the fee is in the region of £34.2m including add-ons. The agreement also includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause for Spurs.

Where Arsenal and Inter fit in

Romero was believed to prefer a move to Atlético, with Inter Milan and Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal among the other clubs interested in him, according to Sky Sports.

Off-field noise around the move

The transfer follows criticism from some Spurs supporters after Romero appeared set to watch his boyhood club Belgrano face River Plate in the Argentina Primera División Apertura final rather than attend Tottenham’s crucial final-day fixture against Everton. Romero did attend the Everton game, in which Spurs secured Premier League survival.

What the agreement means

Atlético and Tottenham have reached a deal in principle for Romero, with the proposed package including add-ons and a sell-on clause. The defender is set to leave Spurs after five seasons at the club.