Barcelona are expected to pay around €60 million to Manchester City to sign Rodri, according to Diario AS, as reported by Barca Universal. The report also states that the Spain international is set to sign a four-year contract worth around €30 million gross per season.

Separately, Yahoo Sports reported that Barcelona had made a second offer worth €60 million plus add-ons after reports in England said an initial €45 million bid had been rejected. Yahoo Sports also reported that the revised bid included bonuses.

Rodri’s reported preference

According to AS, Rodri has informed Real Madrid of his decision to join Barcelona. The report says he prefers Barcelona’s playing style, is familiar with several members of the dressing room through the Spain national team, and values the footballing philosophy inherited from Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona had moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the 30-year-old, according to Barca Universal. Real Madrid were also interested in the Manchester City midfielder.

The financial commitment

A transfer fee of around €60 million and a four-year contract carrying a gross annual salary of around €30 million would represent one of Barcelona’s biggest financial commitments since Hansi Flick took charge, according to Barca Universal.

Robert Lewandowski was among Barcelona’s highest earners until last season, when he left at the expiry of his contract. If Rodri signs on the reported terms, he would effectively take the place of Lewandowski as one of the club’s leading earners.

Reports on the negotiations

Yahoo Sports reported that Barcelona and Manchester City remained in talks, with Barcelona focused on reaching an agreement that week so Rodri could join training as soon as possible. The same report said the €60 million offer plus add-ons was intended to bridge the gap between Barcelona’s initial €45 million valuation and Manchester City’s €80 million asking price.