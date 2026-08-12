Barcelona are preparing to open fresh contract negotiations with Marc Bernal, despite the teenage midfielder having signed a long-term renewal only five months ago, according to Marca. The move signals how quickly the Blaugrana’s view of the 18-year-old has shifted since he returned from a serious knee injury.

Why Barcelona are revisiting a deal signed last September

Bernal put his name to a contract running until 2029 in September, at a point when he was still working through rehabilitation from an ACL tear and lateral meniscus damage. That deal was, by Marca’s account, as much a statement of faith from the board as a conventional renewal, and it came bundled with a €500 million ($528m) release clause designed to deter interest from elsewhere in Europe.

The wages attached to that agreement, however, were relatively modest and were negotiated under the shadow of his injury layoff. Marca reports there was always an understanding between Bernal’s camp and the club that his salary would be revisited once he proved his fitness and tactical fit under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona want to update Bernal’s salary

Having established himself as a regular in Flick’s rotation, Bernal’s financial terms are now seen internally as out of step with his on-pitch responsibility. Barcelona intend to close that gap and align his wages with those of his established first-team peers rather than waiting for the situation to become a point of leverage for other suitors.

The urgency is also strategic. By moving early, Barcelona hope to insulate a core group of academy graduates from external interest before it hardens into concrete offers. The club’s approach reflects a desire to act promptly when young players become more important to the first team.

Flick’s personal intervention

According to Marca, Flick has already taken steps to keep Bernal calm about his situation, calling him in for a one-on-one conversation in a similar manner to how he handled Eric García’s circumstances roughly a year earlier. The German coach reportedly wanted to avoid a repeat of Dro Fernández’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window, urging Bernal to trust the club’s plans for him rather than worry about his contractual position.

Bernal has responded to that reassurance by continuing to perform, having featured in 19 matches across all competitions this season for a coach who first handed him a starting role at 17. Barcelona’s broader effort to retain academy talent points to a club seeking to move early on its young players rather than let situations drift.

When talks are expected to happen

Formal face-to-face negotiations between Barcelona and Bernal’s representatives are expected to take place once the current season concludes, according to Marca, allowing both the player and the technical staff to stay focused on the closing stretch of the domestic and European campaigns. Before any of that, Bernal will be hoping to feature again when Barcelona face Levante in La Liga on Sunday.