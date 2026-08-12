Atlético Madrid have submitted a formal €35m offer, including bonuses, for Lille forward Matías Fernández-Pardo, according to L’Équipe. The 21-year-old Belgian forward has been on Atlético’s shortlist, and the proposal marks the club’s first formal move to sign him.

Atlético make their move

Atlético are accelerating their work in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their attack. Fernández-Pardo has been a regular name on the club’s list of targets, with the Madrid side attempting to gain an advantage over other European suitors.

The Lille forward recorded eight goals and six assists in 41 appearances last season. He remains under contract with the French club until 2029.

The €35m offer and Lille’s position

Atlético’s proposal has reached Lille’s leadership, who are assessing the situation before making a decision. The offer has not been rejected immediately, leaving room for negotiations between the clubs.

Lille president Olivier Létang had recently indicated that the club did not envisage Fernández-Pardo’s departure, citing his contract through 2029. However, the financial size of Atlético’s proposal could prompt further discussions.

Premier League interest could complicate talks

Lille are expected to seek a higher fee before approving a sale. The club’s leadership is known for taking a firm approach in negotiations, and Atlético’s opening offer may not be enough to secure an agreement.

Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring Fernández-Pardo and could make offers in the coming days. Atlético are attempting to move quickly in an effort to avoid an international bidding contest and hope their initial proposal will prove decisive.

What happens next

Lille will consider Atlético’s offer before deciding how to proceed. Interest from elsewhere could influence the club’s valuation as negotiations develop.