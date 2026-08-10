Fulham have been linked with Barcelona full-back Héctor Fort after Diario Sport reported, citing sources in the UK, that Álvaro Arbeloa had asked the board at Craven Cottage to look into a deal for his fellow Spaniard. Barcelona would be expected to sanction a permanent sale should an offer in the region of €10 million arrive.

Arbeloa’s Spanish recruitment continues

Fort is the latest player from La Liga to be linked with Arbeloa following his departure from the Santiago Bernabéu. The Fulham manager has already brought Gonzalo García and César Palacios from his former club to his new side, and the reported interest in Fort would add another young Spanish player to that recruitment drive.

Fort can play at either left-back or right-back and returned to Barcelona this summer after a loan spell with Elche.

The reported valuation

Diario Sport placed the potential price at around €10 million, with Barcelona expected to sanction a permanent departure if that level of offer is made. The report describes Fulham’s interest through Arbeloa’s request to the club’s board to examine a deal.

What happens next

The reported development is Arbeloa’s internal request to Fulham’s hierarchy to look into a move for Fort. Barcelona would be expected to sanction a permanent sale if an offer in the region of €10 million arrives.