Anthony Gordon has begun a new chapter at Barcelona following his £70million move from Newcastle United. The England winger spoke Spanish at his Barcelona unveiling after taking six lessons before the event, according to The Sun.

Spanish lessons before the unveiling

Gordon said learning the language had been difficult but that practice made it easier. He explained that he had completed six Spanish lessons before the unveiling and had since taken further sessions, bringing his total to nine.

The 25-year-old’s move to Barcelona came before he joined England for the World Cup. Gordon has 18 England caps and was seeking a place in the side for the match against Croatia in Dallas after featuring in England’s 3-0 warm-up win over Costa Rica in Orlando.

Gordon’s approach with England

Gordon described the tournament as his first World Cup and spoke of his excitement at the prospect of hearing the national anthem. He also outlined the qualities he believes he brings to the team, pointing to his direct style and pace and his aim to be effective in decisive situations.

Asked about England manager Thomas Tuchel, Gordon said the coach was distinctive, sarcastic and funny away from training. He also said players could be themselves under Tuchel, something he suggested was not always possible with every manager.

Meditation and focus

Gordon said meditation is part of his daily routine and helps him focus on what he wants to achieve in training or a match. He described it as a source of calm that helps him direct his decisions towards a goal.

He also said the practice helps him move on from mistakes and remain in the moment during games. Gordon won the Under-21 European Championship with England in 2023.