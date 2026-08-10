Álvaro Cortés’ future at Barcelona is far from settled despite Hansi Flick’s desire to keep him, with journalist Matteo Moretto reporting that the 21-year-old centre-back has received several concrete offers from clubs in Serie A, La Liga, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.

The interest comes at an important moment for the academy defender, who has caught Barcelona’s coaching staff’s attention with his potential and rapid progress. Flick has told Cortés that he wants to rely on him for the new season following Ronald Araujo’s loan move to Liverpool.

How Araujo’s departure affects Cortés

Araujo’s move has opened a possible pathway for Cortés at centre-back. According to Moretto, the young defender has emerged as a strong candidate to start there for Barcelona this season, moving him into contention for a first-team role.

The transfer interest adds another dimension to that situation. Cortés has offers from clubs in four leagues while Barcelona consider his role in Flick’s squad for the season ahead.

The decision sits with the player

Moretto’s report says the final call rests with Cortés, who must choose between Barcelona and a summer exit. His decision will also inform the club’s planning at centre-back.

Barcelona would assess whether to sign a new defender based on Cortés’ decision. If he stays, Flick would have the emerging prospect among his options; if he leaves, the club would decide whether to pursue another centre-back.

Laporte remains on Barcelona’s list

Athletic Club’s Aymeric Laporte remains the name most closely linked to Barcelona should the club seek to strengthen at the back. He is the leading name on Barcelona’s wishlist, according to the report.

For now, Cortés’ decision remains central to Barcelona’s plans. The club’s next move in defence will depend on whether the academy graduate stays to compete for a role or accepts one of the offers available to him.