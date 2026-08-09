Ronald Araujo is set to undergo a Liverpool medical on Sunday as the centre-back closes in on a season-long loan move from Barcelona. A Football365 report says the deal includes a non-mandatory €55m buy option.

How the loan agreement came together

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday night that Liverpool and Barcelona had reached a verbal club-to-club agreement, with Barcelona director Deco approving the move. Romano also said documents were being signed within 24 hours of his report.

Liverpool targeted Araujo after Ibrahima Konate left for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The club have also been without Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez and summer signing Jeremy Jacquet through injury.

Araujo is set to become Liverpool’s third summer signing after Jacquet and Victor Munoz. Liverpool also remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, with Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye on their radar.

The €55m buy option

The buy option is set at €55m, or around £47m, and can be activated in June 2027. The clause is not mandatory, meaning Liverpool will decide whether to make the move permanent.

Romano also reported that Liverpool will cover Araujo’s full salary during the loan, while Barcelona have given the green light to the agreement.

Medical scheduled for Sunday

Araujo did not travel with the Barcelona squad before flying to Liverpool for medical tests. The medical is due to take place on Sunday as he prepares to complete the temporary switch.

What happens next

The medical and paperwork are the remaining scheduled steps in Araujo’s loan move to Liverpool. The arrival would add another centre-back option following Konate’s departure and the club’s recent injury concerns.

Attention will also remain on Liverpool’s pursuit of Barcola. A Football365 report said Liverpool had done the most groundwork in the race for the PSG winger, although Arsenal’s interest and PSG’s valuation could complicate any deal.