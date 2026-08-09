Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement on personal terms with Ferran Torres, according to a report by Dawan Africa, as the French champions pursue the Barcelona forward. Torres has reportedly given PSG the green light to proceed with negotiations and informed Barcelona that he wants to join the Parisian club.

How did this saga develop?

PSG’s interest in Torres is not new. The club identified the 26-year-old as a potential attacking reinforcement earlier in the summer, while Marca reported in July that Barcelona were prepared to consider a sale if a suitable offer arrived.

The situation has become more serious in recent days, with PSG pushing to complete the operation. Barcelona’s current position is shaped in part by Torres’ contract, which runs until June 2027.

Barcelona signed Torres from Manchester City in a transfer completed in January 2022. The club confirmed at the time that he had signed a five-year contract through June 2027 and that his release clause was set at €1 billion. Barcelona have reportedly been considering their options amid his contractual situation and the financial implications surrounding a possible extension.

What are the reported terms?

L’Équipe-linked reporting cited by Dawan Africa states that Torres has agreed a five-year contract with PSG, while Marca reports that the Spain international has approved the move and that negotiations between the two clubs are the next step.

Personal terms alone do not complete a transfer. Barcelona and PSG still need to agree a fee, with recent reports placing the figure in the region of €50 million. That is a reported valuation rather than an officially confirmed fee, while the final structure and any bonuses or add-ons remain to be confirmed.

Why do PSG want Torres?

PSG are looking to strengthen their attacking options following changes to their forward line, while manager Luis Enrique is reportedly keen to bring Torres to Paris. Torres can operate as a centre-forward or from either wing, offering additional tactical flexibility across the front line.

Torres enjoyed his most productive campaign for Barcelona in 2025/26, scoring 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, according to the club’s official player statistics. Those numbers help explain PSG’s interest in him.

Torres also brings experience from the Premier League, La Liga and international football. Luis Enrique knows the forward from his time managing Spain, while Torres’ ability to play in multiple attacking positions would give PSG further options in their frontline.

What happens next?

The next step is for Barcelona and PSG to negotiate and agree a transfer fee, with the reported €50 million figure forming the basis of current discussions. Until that fee is settled, Torres’ move to Paris remains a reported agreement between player and club rather than a completed transfer.