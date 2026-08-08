Barcelona have agreed to send defender Ronald Araujo to Liverpool on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano. The verbal agreement between the two clubs has been approved by Blaugrana sporting director Deco, with Mundo Deportivo confirming that the deal includes an option for the Premier League side to buy the Uruguayan international permanently next summer.

Araujo’s fall down the Camp Nou pecking order

Araujo, 27, has seen his role at Barcelona diminish over recent seasons under Hansi Flick. Having previously been an important figure in defence, he lost his starting spot to Gerard Martin, who formed a partnership with Pau Cubarsi in the centre of defence.

Araujo’s versatility across the backline has also not secured him a regular role at right-back, where Jules Kounde is the preferred option and Eric Garcia has been used when cover is needed. Araujo returned from injury and was sidelined for a period, further affecting his continuity. Barcelona had also held off Bayern Munich despite rumoured bids of €80m in late 2023 and early 2024.

Loan structure and option to buy

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto confirmed Romano’s initial report, detailing that the Uruguayan defender will head to Anfield for the upcoming campaign. The exact loan fee and terms of the purchase option have not been disclosed, but Liverpool hold an option that could allow them to sign Araujo permanently next summer.

Araujo leaves Barcelona having made 213 appearances for the club since his first-team debut in 2019 after joining from Uruguayan side Boston River. He scored 14 goals and was one of the squad’s four club captains.

Liverpool’s defensive options and Barcelona’s setup

For Liverpool, Araujo is expected to provide defensive cover following Ibrahima Konate’s free transfer to Real Madrid and injury concerns surrounding Jeremy Jacquet. Reports have highlighted Araujo’s physicality, recovery pace and defensive qualities.

For Barcelona, Araujo’s move comes after the club’s defensive hierarchy changed, with Martin and Cubarsi establishing themselves in central defence while Kounde remains the preferred starter at right-back.