Barcelona have had an opening bid of £38.5m for midfielder Rodri rejected by Manchester City, according to UNI. City are open to selling the Spaniard but would demand more than £60m.

Valuation gap complicates Barcelona move

The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has yet to sign a new deal, with speculation continuing over his future this summer. Sources told BBC Sport on Thursday that Barcelona had received the player’s approval to open negotiations with City, before making their opening offer on Friday.

Barcelona remain in ongoing conversations with Rodri’s representatives as the clubs remain apart on valuation. Barcelona sources had initially said there were no guarantees that a deal would be completed, though the situation is developing.

Barcelona lead race after Real Madrid talks end

It had appeared that Real Madrid would be Rodri’s next destination, but Barcelona are now leading the race. BBC sources say talks with Real Madrid have ended.

Barcelona’s rejected opening offer leaves the club needing to meet City’s valuation if a transfer is to progress.

Injury recovery and City replacement plans

Rodri missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, while parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner returned to form at the World Cup, helping Spain to their second title and being named player of the tournament.

He is currently out of action after undergoing back surgery last month and is scheduled to link back up with his City team-mates in Manchester early next week.

City are aiming to resolve Rodri’s future swiftly in order to sign a replacement. Talks are ongoing over a move for 18-year-old Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, although the French club’s £86m asking price appears to be a sticking point.