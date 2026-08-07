Real Madrid have announced that forward Vinícius Júnior, 26, has signed a six-year contract extension, tying him to the club until 30 June 2032.

The agreement ends summer speculation over a potential move to Arsenal after the Brazil international entered the final 12 months of his previous deal following a trophyless 2025-26 campaign.

Eight years of success at the Santiago Bernabéu

Vinícius arrived in the Spanish capital from Flamengo as an 18-year-old in July 2018 and has since established himself as a central figure for Los Blancos.

Over eight seasons in Madrid, the Brazil international has made 375 appearances and scored 128 goals, building a trophy collection that includes two Champions League crowns, three La Liga titles, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey.

His long-term renewal follows uncertainty over his future during contract discussions, providing continuity for Real Madrid.

Official statement details and an active summer

In a club statement, Real Madrid highlighted Vinícius’s pivotal contribution to the titles won during his eight seasons through his play, assists and goals.

Tying down Vinícius represents another significant step in an active summer for the club.

Real Madrid have also strengthened their squad with the arrivals of winger Yan Diomande, midfielder Bernardo Silva, centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, left-back Marc Cucurella and wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

Securing Vinícius provides long-term continuity in attack after Arsenal had been heavily linked with the player during the uncertainty over his future.

Looking ahead under Mourinho

With his long-term future settled until 2032, Vinícius will focus on helping Real Madrid compete for major honours under José Mourinho.

As reported by The Guardian, Vinícius said in an in-house interview that Mourinho wanted him to be happy and joyful after a difficult spell.