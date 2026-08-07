Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement with Argentine side River Plate for the transfer of midfielder Thiago Almada in a deal worth €20m. Yahoo Sports reports that Almada will return to South America one year after joining Los Colchoneros from Brazilian club Botafogo.

A brief spell in Madrid

Almada began the 2025/26 season as a starter under Diego Simeone, but a muscle injury in September interrupted his adaptation and cost him five weeks. He subsequently struggled for minutes, although he provided an assist for Julián Alvarez’s equaliser and converted his penalty in the Copa del Rey final shootout.

River had been pursuing Almada for months, while Flamengo were also reported to have shown interest. The move to Buenos Aires will reunite him with former Atlético forward Ángel Correa.

The transfer structure and buy-back clause

River Plate are paying €20m for 100% of Almada’s federative rights. Atlético will receive €10m for their 50% share, while Lyon will receive the other €10m.

Atlético have retained a €40m buy-back clause that will remain valid until December 2027. Almada is expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with River Plate.

Wage space for Romero pursuit

Almada’s transfer, along with Nahuel Molina’s proposed move to Roma and Matteo Ruggeri’s proposed transfer to Aston Villa, could clear around €14m in gross salary from Atlético’s wage bill. Almada and Molina’s moves were awaiting official confirmation, while Ruggeri’s transfer still required the player’s approval.

The outgoing business would create space for Atlético’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, a player Simeone has identified as his leading defensive target. Atlético are seeking to strengthen a back line that conceded 81 goals across four competitions in 2025/26.

Romero bid reported

According to Marca, Atlético have submitted a first €30m offer to Tottenham and are prepared to go as high as €40m. Other reporting has described the club as preparing a €30m offer, while Tottenham were reported to have accepted a €40m offer from Inter Milan.

Romero has been reported to favour a move to Spain, and Inter remain in the race for his signature. Atlético’s ability to accommodate the defender’s salary is tied to the completion of their outgoing transfers.