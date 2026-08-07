Barcelona are considering a move for Girona’s Morocco international midfielder Azzedine Ounahi as they assess options to cover for Frenkie de Jong, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch midfielder is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee, prompting the Catalan club to review their plans during the transfer window.

De Jong injury prompts search for midfield cover

Barcelona confirmed that De Jong had sustained an injury to his right knee, with medical tests showing a tear to the medial collateral ligament. The club did not provide a projected recovery period.

If the expected recovery timeline is confirmed, the Netherlands international may not return to action until November. That would rule him out of the opening stretch of Barcelona’s season and increase the pressure on the club to find midfield cover before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona are examining several ways to replace De Jong while he is sidelined. The need for additional cover could increase if Marc Casadó leaves during the transfer window.

A low-cost option under consideration

Barcelona are operating under financial restrictions and could look to make a relatively low-cost midfield signing rather than pursue an expensive deal. Ounahi is among the leading options under discussion, and his potential availability for about €10m following Girona’s relegation has increased the club’s interest.

Ounahi first attracted widespread attention during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he played a prominent role in Morocco’s run and helped the team eliminate Spain in the last 16. Barcelona were interested in him at the time but did not make a formal offer before he moved to Marseille in January 2023.

Real Betis also pursuing Ounahi

Barcelona are not alone in monitoring Ounahi’s situation. Real Betis are also seeking to sign the Moroccan midfielder during the current transfer window, creating competition for his signature.

Ounahi’s possible arrival would offer Barcelona a comparatively inexpensive option as the club weigh their need for an immediate midfield replacement against the financial constraints affecting recruitment.

Decision expected in the coming days

Barcelona are expected to decide in the coming days whether to pursue a deal for Ounahi. The club continue to weigh their options as they seek to maintain depth in midfield while De Jong is unavailable.