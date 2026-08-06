Marca report that Atletico Madrid are preparing a first offer of €30 million to Tottenham for centre-back Cristian Romero, the Argentine international who has publicly acknowledged his desire to play in Spain. The move represents the most concrete step yet in a pursuit that has been building across multiple windows, with Diego Simeone identified as a driving force behind the approach.

The Numbers and Where They Diverge

There is already a discrepancy in the reported valuation of the opening bid. Marca place it at €30 million, while Fabrizio Romano suggests the formal offer Atletico are preparing will be closer to €40 million – a figure he describes as similar to Inter’s previous proposal. According to Romano, Inter had a €40 million package arranged with Spurs, although there was no agreement on the player’s side.

Tottenham’s position has shifted somewhat over the course of the saga. Cadena SER reported the London club set Romero’s price at €50 million, while TeamTalk has suggested there is growing internal acceptance at Spurs that his injury record could see them settle for a package nearer £40 million if the right offer arrives. Romero’s contract runs until 2029, which gives Spurs some leverage but not unlimited patience.

One contractual detail worth noting: per earlier Marca reporting, Romero inserted a clause into his deal that activates when one of the three largest Spanish clubs makes a qualifying offer. That framing gives Atletico a structural advantage over Inter in the competition for his signature, even if the Italian champions had moved further along in formal negotiations.

Romero’s Preference and Atletico’s Financial Maneuvering

Across multiple outlets – Marca, AS, Cadena SER – the picture on the player’s side is consistent: Romero wants Atletico over Inter, and his representatives have been in contact with clubs in Spain while the Inter talks stalled. Romano confirmed that Simeone wants the player, a point Marca independently corroborated.

The timing of Atletico’s formal bid is tied to outgoing business. Romano notes the offer will be submitted following the sales of Nahuel Molina – understood to be heading to Roma – and potentially Italian left-back Matteo Ruggeri, whose move to Aston Villa would free up further salary space. Romero carries one of the larger contracts at Spurs, so accommodating him within Atletico’s wage structure requires those departures to clear first. The club’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, is understood to have a plan for acquiring the defender, and the club has taken specific actions to make the transfer happen.

The broader defensive rebuild at the Metropolitano gives context to the urgency. Atletico are also monitoring the situation of Nico González, but Romero is the clear priority. Diego Simeone greatly admires the Argentine and, according to AS, considers him the ideal centre-back for his team.

What Happens Next

The gap between Atletico’s opening position and Tottenham’s asking price remains real, but the trajectory is clearly toward a negotiated middle ground. Once Molina’s transfer is finalised and Ruggeri’s future is resolved, Los Colchoneros are expected to put an improved, structured offer to Spurs – Romano has suggested the bid will be worth around €40 million. Whether Tottenham accept or push back toward their stated valuation will determine how quickly this moves to the player-terms stage, with Romero himself reported to be awaiting the outcome of negotiations.