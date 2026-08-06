Hansi Flick offered a candid assessment of Karim Adeyemi’s Barcelona debut after the German attacker endured a difficult evening against Birmingham City in a pre-season friendly. The Blaugrana head coach acknowledged the performance fell short of what the 24-year-old is capable of, but noted that it was normal given Adeyemi had only been in training for a week and that he expected improvement.

A Difficult Night at St. Andrew’s

Adeyemi, who joined from Borussia Dortmund after Barcelona agreed a cut-price deal with the German club with around 12 months remaining on his contract, started the friendly and was substituted at half-time. He looked largely out of sorts in Barcelona’s tactical setup, and according to n-tv, contributed to the 0-1 with a misplaced pass after about half an hour. While he was active on the right flank and accumulated numerous ball contacts, he did not provide a positive direct goal contribution – no goal and no assist – during his time on the pitch.

The result was a 2-2 draw, with both Barcelona goals scored by 18-year-old Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, who had joined Barcelona from Al Ahly in June. Abdelkarim grabbed the headlines with both goals while Adeyemi’s debut underwhelmed.

Flick’s Assessment: Room to Grow

Speaking to Goal after the match, Flick was characteristically direct. He noted that several things Adeyemi did were not very good and that the player has more potential to show, but placed the underwhelming display firmly in the context of a first week in training, saying that made it normal. He added that in those sessions he had seen a better version of Adeyemi – one with the speed and finishing that made the signing attractive – and expressed confidence the winger can give Barcelona a great deal.

Flick had previously worked with Adeyemi in the Germany setup, with the n-tv report noting that Flick was the coach under whom Adeyemi celebrated his debut in the DFB shirt. It was reportedly a direct phone call from the Barcelona coach that convinced Adeyemi to make the switch. According to Mundo Deportivo, Adeyemi said Flick simply called and asked if he wanted to come, and that no persuasion was needed.

What to Expect in the Weeks Ahead

The deal agreed between Barcelona and Dortmund placed the fee at just over €22 million, modest enough that a slow start carries limited alarm. Flick has made clear he expects Adeyemi to improve as he settles into the system, pointing to what he has already seen from the winger in training as grounds for optimism.