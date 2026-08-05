Barcelona sporting director Deco has travelled to Madrid for a discreet meeting with Julián Álvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo, with Sport reporting that the summit was designed to further refine the strategy for a transfer that remains the Blaugrana’s absolute priority this summer. Gerard Romero of Jijantes also reported that Deco was accompanied by Joao Amaral on the trip, describing the meeting as a last attempt to keep the operation alive.

What Deco and Hidalgo Are Trying to Solve

The core problem has not changed: Atlético Madrid are not selling, and direct club-to-club communication has effectively broken down. Club president Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has taken the situation personally, with reports suggesting Atleti’s executive leadership believes Barcelona and Real Madrid are attempting to humiliate Los Rojiblancos – a perception that has contributed to a breakdown in direct club-to-club communication and left the operation in a state of paralysis.

With that institutional channel closed, Barcelona’s strategy has shifted to maintaining constant contact through the player’s camp, moving quickly if any crack appears in Atlético’s position. Sport report that the summit does not signal an immediate breakthrough, and the club believes keeping close contact with Hidalgo is essential to reacting quickly should the landscape shift.

The Player’s Position and the Broken-Promise Claim

Central to Barcelona’s continued pursuit is the conviction that Álvarez genuinely wants the move. Sources close to the Argentine striker suggest he believes Gil Marín broke a previous promise to facilitate an exit should he wish to leave – a claim that, if accurate, would explain why the player’s camp remains engaged despite Atlético’s public intransigence.

Álvarez made a public transfer request six weeks ago, and Hansi Flick reiterated on Monday that he would like Barcelona to sign a striker and expressed complete confidence in Deco to get a deal over the line. Barcelona’s initial offer of €100 million was knocked back, and according to Jijantes the club is prepared to improve that figure if Atlético show any willingness to engage.

What Álvarez will not do, according to the same reporting, is breach his contract or lead a public rebellion against Diego Simeone. He is expected to remain professional regardless of how the transfer situation develops.

How Much Room for Optimism Exists

Those inside Barcelona are careful not to project false optimism and openly acknowledge the signing is incredibly complex. The Madrid summit serves as proof of life for a deal that remains the most ambitious, and perhaps the most difficult, objective on Barcelona’s summer agenda – not evidence that a resolution is close.

The operation carries further complications beyond Atlético’s resistance. The institutional relationship between the two clubs has long been strained, and any formal offer would still require Atlético’s cooperation to progress. For now, Deco’s trip to Madrid is a clear signal that the Blaugrana have not abandoned their pursuit, even as Atlético remain adamant they will not sell.