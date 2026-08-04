Fulham have confirmed the signing of Gonzalo García (22, Spanish) from Real Madrid on a five-year deal running through to 2031, with a club option to extend by a further year. ESPN report the fee is €40 million, making it one of the more significant outlays of Fulham’s summer.

A Castilla graduate heads to Craven Cottage

García joined Real Madrid’s academy as a 10-year-old and made 35 first-team appearances for Los Blancos before this exit. He made his senior Spain debut earlier in 2026, completing a rapid rise through the club’s development structure that had placed him firmly on European radar. Reporting from Marca and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano indicated the deal is structured as €40 million for 70% of García’s economic rights, with Real Madrid retaining a 30% stake and preferential options on any future transfer. A further €2 million in performance-related bonuses could take the total to €42 million.

The move reunites García with Álvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Marco Silva at Craven Cottage this summer and had previously worked with the forward during his time in Madrid’s academy set-up. Arbeloa is understood to have pushed hard to bring García to west London, and the two having worked together previously was a factor in the move. Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and Sevilla had all been linked with the player before Fulham secured his signature.

Madrid’s statement and the broader squad picture

Real Madrid issued a warm farewell, thanking García for his commitment and describing the club as a place that would always be his home. The context of the departure is not difficult to read: with stars such as Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Brahim Díaz limiting available minutes, and the imminent arrival of Yan Diomande increasing competition in attack further, regular first-team opportunities were difficult to secure. Faced with that competition, García decided this was the right moment to pursue a project where he could play consistently.

What García brings to Fulham

García arrives having scored 25 goals in 36 matches for Real Madrid Castilla during the 2024–25 campaign, before stepping into the senior side at the Club World Cup during Mbappé’s illness and scoring four goals in six appearances. Fulham believe García can strengthen their attack following an injury-hit campaign for Rodrigo Muniz, who managed just one Premier League goal in 21 appearances. He is also expected to compete with youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare for a regular starting place.

García expressed his enthusiasm clearly upon confirmation of the move, saying he was very grateful and very happy to be at the club, and credited both the board and Arbeloa for the faith placed in him.