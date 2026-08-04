Fulham have completed the signing of César Palacios (21, Spanish) from Real Madrid, with The Athletic reporting the attacking midfielder joins on a five-year deal through to 2031, with a club option for a further twelve months. The move forms part of a combined €50m package deal that also sees striker Gonzalo García arrive at Craven Cottage, with Palacios valued at €10m and García at €40m. Both deals include a 30 per cent sell-on clause.

A familiar face in Arbeloa’s first Fulham window

The transfer reunites Palacios with Álvaro Arbeloa, who worked with him extensively through Real Madrid’s youth system and pushed hard for the signing after taking charge at Fulham this summer. Sources briefed on the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect relationships, told The Athletic that both Palacios and García were motivated specifically by the prospect of working under Arbeloa again in the Premier League.

Palacios made seven first-team appearances for Madrid last season – five of which came in La Liga – after making his senior debut in January. Despite the limited minutes, the profile was sufficient to attract interest from multiple clubs over the summer, though Arbeloa’s personal pursuit ultimately proved decisive. The move fits the broader pattern of Real Madrid managing squad congestion by facilitating the exits of academy graduates who cannot be guaranteed regular first-team football.

Madrid had assessed Palacios – along with García – during pre-season under José Mourinho before agreeing to sanction the sales. The retained sell-on clause ensures Los Blancos maintain a financial stake in his development, consistent with the club’s standard approach when releasing La Fábrica talent.

Palacios and García speak after signing

Both players addressed their arrivals through Fulham’s official channels. García told the club’s website that he was grateful to the board and to Arbeloa for the confidence placed in him, and expressed strong excitement ahead of the season. Palacios described the move as an emotional one and framed it as the perfect next step in his career.

What Fulham gain – and what they have lost this summer

The double signing addresses a significant problem. Fulham lost both Harry Wilson – last season’s top scorer, who has joined Leeds United – and Raúl Jiménez, who re-signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers, when their contracts expired. Swedish forward Jonah Kusi-Asare, who made his loan move permanent from Bayern Munich, had been the only new arrival before this week.

For Palacios, the move to England offers the opportunity to continue his development with regular first-team football under a coach who already knows him well from their time together in Madrid’s academy system. The 21-year-old will now look to establish himself as a Premier League regular – the kind of consistent senior exposure that Madrid’s first-team setup, with Mourinho reshaping the squad, could not have offered him this season.