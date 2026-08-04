Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese midfielder who has joined Real Madrid, gave his first interview as a madridista on Realmadrid TV following his opening training session at Ciudad Real Madrid, and left little ambiguity about why he made the move.

No hesitation when Madrid called

Speaking after what he described as a tough first session, Silva said it was impossible to say no when Real Madrid came calling, and that he did not think twice. He added that the proximity to Portugal, the cultural familiarity, and the club’s unmatched trophy record all played a part – but the decisive factor was simply the opportunity to play for what he called the greatest club in football history.

Silva also acknowledged the physical weight of the Bernabéu itself, saying that having played there as an opponent gave him a clear sense of how imposing it is – and how much it means to be on the other side of that now.

First impressions and what he brings

On his first day at Valdebebas, Silva described the environment as feeling like home, noting the great intensity with which everyone is working and his familiarity with several of his new teammates from years of facing them in competition. On what he can contribute, he described himself as a team player and a hard worker, someone who tries to make those around him better and who can operate across several positions when required.

The arrival fits the profile of the squad José Mourinho has been assembling since taking charge. Silva spoke warmly about his new manager, noting that as a young Portuguese player he watched Mourinho’s teams closely and that the coach has always elevated Portugal’s name to the highest level. He added that having previously been rivals, he is now looking forward to learning from Mourinho on the same side.

Zidane, Modrić, and a sense of belonging

Asked about his football references, Silva named Zidane as perhaps a top-five player in history and someone who played in a similar position – a formative influence on how he understood ball control and movement. He also cited Rui Costa, describing him as a player of Benfica and Portugal, and Luka Modrić, describing the Croatian not only as a playing model but as a person of real substance whose example extends well beyond the pitch.

Silva arrives happy to contribute and eager to help Real Madrid keep winning. Pre-season has only just begun, and he expressed his desire to follow the club’s path of victories and be ready for anything the team needs.