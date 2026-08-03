beIN Sports report that Arsenal are prepared to shatter their long-standing wage structure to sign Vinícius Júnior should his contract renewal talks with Real Madrid collapse. The Athletic, cited by beIN Sports, states that Arsenal’s hierarchy has already approved the financial commitment required to pursue the Brazilian winger.

Contract Standoff at the Bernabéu

Vinícius has entered the final year of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, and extension talks have been running without resolution, with significant financial differences at the root of the impasse. The Yahoo Sports report, sourcing The Athletic directly, confirms that Madrid proposed an annual salary in the region of €20 million, while Vinícius’s camp has been seeking a package closer to €30 million per year.

That €30 million figure encompasses base salary, performance-related bonuses, and what is described as an unprecedented renewal bonus – a demand that Madrid’s club executives are reportedly unwilling to meet. Los Blancos have a tightly managed salary structure, and the fear internally is that matching Vinícius’s demands would trigger comparable requests from other senior players in future renewal cycles.

The Mbappé factor is central to Vinícius’s position. His demands are reportedly benchmarked against the package that brought Kylian Mbappé to Madrid, which materially raised the club’s internal wage ceiling and gave Vinícius’s camp a concrete point of comparison in negotiations.

Arsenal’s Contingency Position

Arsenal’s interest is conditional rather than immediate. The Athletic’s report, as relayed by beIN Sports, is clear that no personal agreement exists between Vinícius and the north London club. However, the same report states that reaching personal terms would not be a problem if a transfer were to materialise – a significant signal of intent from the Premier League champions’ side.

The willingness to override Arsenal’s existing wage framework is the sharpest escalation in this saga. It signals that Mikel Arteta’s club is not merely monitoring a situation from a distance but has done the internal work to be ready if the opportunity opens. Whether Arsenal could complete what would comfortably rank among the most significant transfers in Premier League history remains another question entirely.

A note of caution is warranted on one circulating claim. A post from journalist Luis Pereira, citing the Arsenal fan-adjacent account Hand of Arsenal, suggested a principle of agreement on personal terms already existed between Vinícius and Arsenal. The beIN Sports article – drawing on The Athletic – explicitly contradicts this, stating no personal terms have been agreed. The Athletic report carries considerably more weight here.

What Happens Next

According to Get Spanish Football News via Yahoo Sports, crucial talks between Vinícius, his representatives, and Madrid executives are scheduled for the coming days. Those discussions are expected to go a long way toward determining whether a renewal gets done. Encouragingly for Los Blancos, Vinícius is reportedly open to moderating his initial demands if a satisfactory agreement can be found.

If those talks yield a breakthrough, the Arsenal angle dissolves quickly. If they stall again, the Gunners have made clear they are positioned to move – and to pay a wage that breaks their own rules to do it.