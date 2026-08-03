Real Madrid have been handed a double boost ahead of Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, with both Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappé returning to group training at Valdebebas on Thursday morning, Madrid Universal report.

Individual sessions had raised alarm

Concern had surfaced among the Madridista support on Wednesday after it emerged that both attackers were working through individual sessions away from Carlo Ancelotti’s main group. This led to fears of potential absences ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.

Those worries were quickly alleviated. Both players received the green light to rejoin the squad and were seen participating in group activities on Thursday morning. With their return to full training, both Mbappé and Vinicius are expected to feature from the start against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Return removes selection concerns ahead of Celta

The swift return of both attackers means Ancelotti can approach the Celta fixture with his forward line intact. For now, the immediate picture is straightforward: both Vinicius and Mbappé are fit, back in group training, and pointed towards Sunday.