Diario AS report that Yan Diomande, the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger, is on the verge of becoming Real Madrid’s fifth signing of the summer – but that he is unlikely to be the last. Madrid and Leipzig are in ongoing discussions over a deal for the teenager, with PSG having officially stepped away from the race after seeing a £102.5m bid rejected.

Diomande Deal Close, Contract Modelled on Bellingham’s

According to BBC Sport, the 19-year-old has agreed personal terms with Madrid worth more than £100m, with a contract structure incentivised on performances and modelled on Jude Bellingham’s deal – improving year-on-year as targets are met. Sources close to Real say key negotiators José Ángel and Juni Calafat have been scouting Diomande for about five years, long before his World Cup displays with Ivory Coast this summer.

Yan Diomande during a match for RB Leipzig.

Diomande spent the 2024-25 season with Leganés in Spain before joining Leipzig on a five-year deal, and arrives at the Bernabéu having recorded 12 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga last term – form that earned him the league’s Young Player of the Season award. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho has already started planning how Diomande will fit into his Real Madrid attack, with the young winger expected to receive opportunities on both sides of the front line. Mourinho sees Diomande primarily as an option on the right, although he also intends to use him from the left when required, with his versatility providing cover if Vinícius Júnior is unavailable.

Rodri Speculation Evolves But No Negotiations Yet

Alongside the Diomande situation, Rodri’s name has circulated heavily. Diario AS understand that, for now, nothing concrete has happened beyond the Manchester City midfielder’s widely reported interest in a LaLiga return, with Madrid seen as his preferred destination. What was a firm refusal from Madrid executives just a few weeks ago has since evolved into a more open position: the window remains open until September, and many things can change, but nothing is currently in motion. Voices inside the club who favour exploring a move have yet to secure the backing required to push talks forward, and Madrid would need to offload players before any midfield addition could be registered.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri posing in the club’s home kit.

Departures Still to Come Before Window Closes

Bernardo Silva’s arrival added another body to an already populated midfield without a corresponding exit. Aside from Dani Ceballos’ permanent exit, the only other midfield development has been Aurélien Tchouaméni’s contract renewal, leaving the squad picture otherwise unresolved. Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono are both expected to leave in the coming days – on a permanent deal and a loan respectively – while Jorge Mendes is actively working to find a new club for centre-back Raúl Asencio. Brahim Díaz and Eduardo Camavinga have made clear they intend to stay.

Attention also turns to Vinícius Júnior and the decisions that will be made regarding his future. The Brazilian is expected back in Madrid within the next few days, and executives at Valdebebas are eager to reach a swift resolution on whether he will remain with the club or depart. Allowing his current situation to drag on while his contract continues to wind down runs counter to the club’s preferred course of action.