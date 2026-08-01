Mundo Deportivo report that Mikel Vesga is leaving Athletic Bilbao and will sign for Almería, bringing ten seasons with Los Rojiblancos to a close. The 33-year-old left-footed midfielder is one of the players discarded by Edin Terzic, and his exit now appears to be a matter of formality.

Mallorca Overtaken as Almería Land Their Man

Vesga’s name had circulated throughout Athletic’s preseason, with Mallorca initially appearing the likeliest destination. The situation has since shifted, and Almería progressively emerged as his final destination.

The clearest indication that the move was imminent came when Vesga did not report to Lezama for training on Thursday, having spent a prolonged spell working alone on the facility’s pitches. According to Mundo Deportivo’s Iñaki Ugalde, his farewell to Athletic now awaits only the official announcement.

A Decade of Service in the Rojiblanco Shirt

Vesga accumulated 275 official appearances across ten seasons in the rojiblanco shirt – a figure that tells its own story about his durability and consistency in a squad culture as demanding as Athletic’s.

Mikel Vesga during a training session with Athletic Bilbao.

His departure brings to an end a long association with the club, with Terzic having moved on from the veteran midfielder as part of his squad plans.

What It Means for Both Clubs

For Athletic, Vesga’s exit marks the conclusion of a decade-long relationship, with Terzic having discarded the veteran midfielder as the club looks ahead.

For Almería, the signing brings in a midfielder who spent ten seasons at Athletic, completing a move that had initially seemed likely to favour Mallorca before the destination shifted.