Barcelona have gone to the market to search for a new central midfielder after Frenkie de Jong was ruled out long-term with an MCL tear sustained during the World Cup, according to transfer expert Matteo Moretto. The Dutch international will miss a significant spell, leaving Hansi Flick short in the middle of the park as the new LaLiga season approaches.

Strained Relationship Adds Another Layer

The injury alone would be enough to trigger a reassessment of Barcelona’s midfield resources, but de Jong’s relationship with Flick has also grown strained following several incidents in recent months. That context matters: even before the ligament damage was confirmed, there were already questions about what role, if any, de Jong would play in Flick’s plans going forward.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during a match.

The combination of a long-term absence and a fractured working relationship means Barcelona may not simply be filling a gap until he recovers – they could be planning for a more permanent realignment of the midfield.

In-House Options Fall Short

Marc Casadó could be an in-house option to earn more minutes, but he does not appear to be part of Flick’s plans either. Separate reports indicate that Barcelona have set a new asking price for Casadó and that the club has been told to listen to offers for him – hardly the sign of a player being earmarked as a stop-gap replacement.

That leaves the club genuinely short of ready-made cover in the middle, which is why Moretto’s report of Barcelona going to the market to find a new midfielder carries weight. The club’s other midfield options are likely to be tested if a signing does not materialise.

Rodri Leads the Wish List, But Alternatives Exist

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri remains the dream target for large sections of the fanbase, especially if Barcelona are able to steal him from Real Madrid. The reality of that operation – financially and competitively – means it sits closer to aspiration than active pursuit for now.

Rodri in action for Manchester City.

Other names are described as being on the club’s radar as well, though Moretto’s report does not specify them. Separately, a latest report notes that Barcelona have until Saturday if they want to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra for €40 million, suggesting at least one concrete option is being pursued on an urgent timeline.

Elsewhere, a Barca Blaugranes report notes that a move for Junior Kroupi has been halted after Bournemouth indicated they do not want to sell, and Kroupi has since been reported out three to four months with a foot injury. The Julián Álvarez situation has also been described as complicated, with three possible ways out of his impasse between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

What Happens Next

The reported Saturday deadline for a Javi Guerra deal gives the coming days added urgency. How Barcelona respond will indicate whether this is a signing driven by the de Jong injury or part of a wider reshaping of Flick’s midfield.