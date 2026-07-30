Atlético Madrid opened their pre-season with a 4-1 win over Getafe on Wednesday, with Ademola Lookman – the Nigerian forward – the standout performer, scoring twice inside the first half to set Los Colchoneros on their way.

Lookman Leads the Way

Lookman’s double was the clearest positive to emerge from the outing, underlining his potential importance in Atlético’s attacking plans for the season ahead. The scoreline flatters the occasion somewhat: Getafe fielded a heavily depleted side made up largely of academy players, which limits how much should be read into the margin of victory.

Ademola Lookman competes for the ball while playing for Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone was able to call on a substantial portion of his senior squad, even with some players absent having participated in the 2026 World Cup.

Three-at-the-Back on Trial

The tactical detail worth tracking is Simeone’s use of a three-centre-back system with advanced wing roles. Marcos Llorente featured prominently in that shape, and the formation also drew on the characteristics of Alejandro Grimaldo, a new arrival who has not yet begun training with the squad.

Marcos Llorente celebrates after scoring for Atlético Madrid.

Whether the three-at-the-back structure will be maintained throughout the season or was simply a momentary alternative remains unclear.

Squad Picture Still Forming

Lookman’s two first-half goals were the brightest individual contribution of the afternoon, showing that the forward can assume an important role in the attacking line as the squad continues to build towards the new season.