José Mourinho has told Eduardo Camavinga directly that game time will be extremely hard to come by at Real Madrid next season, yet the 23-year-old Frenchman remains keen to stay and fight for his place. The exchange, reported by journalist Sergio Valentín on 26 July, adds a confrontational edge to a pre-season that was already shaping up to be a pivotal one for the former Rennes midfielder.

Mourinho’s Message, Delivered Before Pre-Season Began

According to Valentín, Mourinho had already formed this view before he set foot in Valdebebas – the decision to marginalise Camavinga was not reactive but premeditated. Valentín reported that Mourinho spoke to Camavinga and laid out his situation plainly: minutes would be very difficult to come by, and the club was exploring transfer options accordingly. That Madrid are actively looking for a destination for Camavinga, while the player himself is resisting, is where the tension currently sits.

The addition of Manchester City’s Rodri is expected to push Aurélien Tchouaméni down to second choice at the base of midfield, and with that shift in the pecking order, minutes for Camavinga would be at an absolute premium. A difficult individual campaign in 2025/26, in which he spent much of his time coming off the bench, had already preceded the new manager’s arrival.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri receives medical assistance during a match.

A Player Who Refuses to Go Quietly

Despite Mourinho’s bluntness and Madrid’s apparent willingness to move him on, Camavinga reported for pre-season training and remains keen to stay put and fight for his place. It is a stance that complicates Madrid’s planning: the club is exploring transfer options for a player who, for now, simply does not want to leave.

Eduardo Camavinga trains with Real Madrid.

That dynamic – club willing to sell, player determined to stay – is one of the more familiar impasses in summer transfer windows. Whether any club moves to test Madrid’s resolve with a concrete bid, and whether that changes Camavinga’s own position, will be worth watching as the window progresses.

Where This Leaves Madrid’s Midfield

Camavinga’s situation sits within a broader midfield rebuild at the club. With Rodri’s expected arrival pushing Tchouaméni down the pecking order, Camavinga finds himself further still from guaranteed minutes. The club is exploring options to move him on, and how that search develops over the coming weeks will go a long way to determining his future in the Spanish capital.