Matteo Ruggeri’s agent has moved to close down speculation over his client’s future at Atlético de Madrid, with Tullio Tinti telling Into The Calderón via Sky Sport Italy that the 24-year-old Italian left-back is staying in the Spanish capital this summer despite interest from Roma and Fiorentina.

Agent Contradicts Weeks Of Spanish Media Reports

Spanish media had been reporting for several weeks that Atlético’s director of football Mateu Alemany was looking to sell Ruggeri this summer to free up funds for further reinforcements. That narrative now appears to have hit a wall. Tinti confirmed that while Roma and Fiorentina had made enquiries, and Nottingham Forest had asked about his client in January, Ruggeri is not available and never was.

Tinti told Sky Sport that Ruggeri had delivered an “extraordinary” season and that both player and club intend to continue together – a characterisation that Into The Calderón’s own analysis is rather less generous about. Ruggeri, signed from Atalanta last July for under €20 million on a contract running to 2030, took several months to find his footing before hitting form in January. He laid on seven assists across a 17-game stretch between late January and early April, and contributed meaningfully to Los Colchoneros’ Champions League quarterfinal upset of FC Barcelona.

The full picture was more mixed. Ruggeri struggled for consistency in LaLiga and was poor in the Copa del Rey final, where Atleti lost to Real Sociedad on penalties. The agent’s “extraordinary” framing is best read as a negotiating posture rather than a clinical assessment.

Julio Díaz Departure Clears The Path

Ruggeri’s position within the squad became significantly more tenable over the weekend when fellow left-back Julio Díaz agreed terms to join Sevilla. That departure reduced the logjam behind new first-choice Álex Grimaldo – the World Cup winner whose arrival had seemingly made Ruggeri surplus to requirements – and gave the Italian a clear role as backup and rotational starter heading into 2026-27.

The broader squad picture at Colchonero HQ is one of ongoing transition, with Atlético still working to resolve problems further forward before the window closes. Retaining Ruggeri at least removes one problem from Simeone’s left flank, even if it arguably leaves the club light on a proven sale to bolster the transfer kitty.

What Staying Actually Means For Ruggeri

Tinti’s statement effectively ends the immediate saga, but the longer question is whether a second season in a backup role serves Ruggeri well. His attacking qualities – particularly his crossing – are genuine, but his one-on-one defending remains a liability that limits how much Simeone can trust him against top opposition. His value will likely drift rather than grow as a second-choice left-back, though a contract until 2030 means Atlético retain full control over his price and timing whenever they do decide to sell back to Serie A.

Atlético have shown a willingness this summer to hold firm on players they value, as seen in the ongoing standoff over Julián Álvarez. With Ruggeri, the player himself appears to be the one drawing the line – which makes the agent’s statement rather easier to take at face value.