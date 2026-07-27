Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Kang In Lee (25, South Korean) from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Korean international putting pen to paper on a contract running until 30 June 2031. The club announced the deal on their official channels, confirming an agreement had been reached with PSG for the transfer.

A Return to La Liga for Lee

Lee arrives at the Metropolitano with substantial La Liga pedigree, having come through Valencia’s academy from the age of ten before making his senior debut for the club in October 2018. He went on to make 62 appearances for Valencia before joining Real Mallorca in August 2021, where he spent two seasons and featured in 73 matches under former Atletico men Luis García Plaza and Javier Aguirre – the same La Liga profile that first drew Atletico’s attention.

From Mallorca, Lee moved to PSG in the summer of 2023, where he went on to make 124 appearances, contributing 16 goals and 16 assists. During his three seasons in Paris he won two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Super Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France honours, and two French Super Cups.

Kang-in Lee competes in a match for Paris Saint-Germain.

At international level, Lee has earned 50 caps for South Korea. He guided the under-20 side to the 2019 World Cup final, winning the Golden Ball in that tournament, and was part of the under-23 squad that claimed gold at the 2023 Asian Games. His most recent international appearances came at the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

What Lee Brings to Simeone’s Side

Atletico’s official announcement describes Lee as a left-footed attacking midfielder who can operate as a number ten or from either flank, with the club highlighting his vision, technical quality, and range of passing and striking. He takes the number 7 shirt at the Metropolitano. The signing , pointing to a deliberate effort to reshape Diego Simeone’s midfield with players capable of sustaining possession and creating in tight spaces.

Diego Simeone provides instructions to a player during an Atletico Madrid match.

, with the transfer agreement reached and . .

What Happens Next

Attention now turns to how Simeone folds Lee into his attacking structure during preseason, and whether the arrival of a player of Lee’s profile prompts any further movement in the wide or attacking midfield positions. With his contract secured through 2031, Los Rojiblancos are clearly treating him as a long-term fixture rather than a short-term fix.