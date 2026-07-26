ESPN report that Vinícius Júnior is close to agreeing a new contract at Real Madrid that would run until 2030, with a source telling the outlet that the two sides are near agreement on terms after a meeting between the player’s representatives and club executives this week. The structure of the deal – a €20m net base that can climb to €30m with bonuses – is the mechanism through which Madrid have bridged what had been a significant gap, and it tells you quite a lot about how both parties have had to move.

Where Negotiations Stand

According to ESPN’s Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, the new deal would make Vinícius the highest earner at the club, with a guaranteed €20 million per season after tax and a ceiling of €30 million once performance bonuses are factored in. His current contract, agreed in 2022 and running to June 2027, was signed before he had won FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award or finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or – a different era in terms of his market standing.

Vinicius Junior celebrates during a Real Madrid match in the Champions League.

ESPN had previously reported that Vinícius gave serious consideration to a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer, though the same outlet reported last month that a move to Saudi Arabia is now increasingly unlikely, with no fresh contact from that direction since December and talks with Madrid having been underway for some time. The progression from Saudi flirtation to near-renewal in the space of a few months reflects both the urgency Madrid brought to the table and the player’s apparent preference to remain at the Bernabéu.

The Structural Solution

The bonus-heavy architecture of this contract is not incidental – it is the point. ESPN note that structuring the deal this way allows Madrid to get closer to the salary Vinícius had been seeking without distorting the club’s wage hierarchy, and they explicitly draw the comparison to how Kylian Mbappé was signed last summer. That framing matters: it signals a repeatable model, not a one-off capitulation.

The tension in these talks has always been less about whether Madrid wanted to keep Vinícius and more about at what cost and under what terms. A flat salary of €30m net would have set an uncomfortable internal precedent at a club that has spent years managing its wage structure with unusual discipline for an institution of its size. By loading the upside into bonuses tied to performances and awards, Madrid get to say the base rate is €20m; Vinícius gets to say his earning potential matches his ambition. Both readings are technically accurate.

This approach also reflects the reality of Vinícius’ season. He has 11 goals in 28 league games and an impressive eight goals in 12 Champions League appearances, but there has been criticism of his overall consistency this campaign. A bonus structure rewards the version of him that wins individual awards and delivers in the biggest moments – precisely the version Madrid are paying for.

The Saudi Factor and Its Diminishing Weight

For much of 2024, the Saudi Pro League operated as a credible third party in this saga, with Vinícius’ camp reportedly using the interest as leverage to test Madrid’s resolve. ESPN reported at the time that the player genuinely weighed the financial scale of what was being offered. That window now appears closed: no renewed contact since December, per the same outlet, and the direction of travel in recent months has been firmly towards a renewal rather than a departure.

The absence of a live Saudi offer removes one source of external pressure on Madrid but also removes Vinícius’ clearest negotiating card. What remains is the contract expiry in June 2027 and the ability to open talks with foreign clubs from January of that year – structural leverage that loses potency the closer a deal gets to being signed. If ESPN’s sourcing is correct and the two sides are genuinely near agreement, that clock no longer matters much.

What Signing Would Mean

A renewal to 2030 would see Vinícius through to age 29, covering his peak years and the period in which Los Blancos will be expected to compete for Champions League titles while the post-Mbappé transition fully beds in. He joined as a teenager in 2018 and has since won three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues, scoring in both finals – a record that justifies the financial commitment regardless of the noise around this season’s performances.

For context on how Madrid are currently managing their senior squad, Aurélien Tchouaméni recently extended his contract to 2031, a more straightforward negotiation but indicative of the club’s intent to lock in its core group. The Vinícius situation has been considerably more complicated, in part because the figures involved are of a different order and in part because the player’s representatives have been prepared to test the limits of what Madrid would offer.

Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates during a Real Madrid match.

The comparison to the Thibaut Courtois renewal is instructive in a different way: that deal was completed quietly and without significant drama, in contrast to the sustained uncertainty around Vinícius. It underlines that when Madrid want to renew and the player wants to stay, these things get done – the question has always been the terms.

If the ESPN report holds and both sides formalise what appears to be near-agreement, it will represent a pragmatic resolution that neither side would have designed from scratch but that both can present as a win. Madrid retain the best player in their squad on a controlled wage model; Vinícius gets a path to €30m per year and the status of being the club’s top earner. Talks have continued into the summer, and the detail now emerging suggests those conversations have been more productive than the protracted timeline implied.