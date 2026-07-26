Diario Sport report that Barcelona have put Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi back on their striker shortlist after Atletico Madrid refused to enter negotiations over Julian Alvarez, leaving Deco searching for alternatives before the season begins.

Atletico Shut The Door On Alvarez

Barcelona submitted a bid for the Argentina international earlier this summer, but Atletico have consistently insisted the player is not available. The situation has reached a standstill: Joan Laporta has signalled the club will move on if nothing changes by the end of the month, a position that effectively sets an informal deadline on a saga that has already run for several weeks.

Julian Alvarez during a match for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico’s firm stance is not entirely surprising. Atletico have consistently insisted the player is not available., and the club have been insisting Alvarez is not for sale.

Kroupi Back In The Frame At €100 Million

Kroupi, a 20-year-old forward who has been touted as a potential alternative throughout the summer, has featured on Barcelona’s radar throughout the summer as a contingency option. Diario Sport report that Deco has now formally re-engaged with the possibility, with the Blaugrana aware they need a Lewandowski replacement in place before the campaign kicks off.

Eli Junior Kroupi during a match for AFC Bournemouth.

The difficulty is that Bournemouth are no more willing to sell than Atletico. The English club have placed a €100 million valuation on Kroupi this summer, . Whether Barcelona can meet that number under their current financial structure is a serious question, .

Kroupi is understood to be open to a move to the Camp Nou if the opportunity materialises – a useful but not decisive factor . Barcelona are aware Junior Kroupi is keen to play for them if the opportunity arises, though player enthusiasm alone will not shift a club that has explicitly set its price and stuck to it.

Barcelona’s Striker Search Running Short On Time

The broader picture is one of a summer that has not gone to plan in attack. Barcelona’s pursuit of Alvarez was always complicated by Atletico’s resistance, yet yet the club pressed on. Pivoting to Kroupi at €100 million would depend on whether Barcelona can meet Bournemouth’s €100 million valuation this summer – neither of which is guaranteed.

If Atletico hold firm through the end of July and Bournemouth do not soften their valuation, Barcelona face the uncomfortable prospect of beginning the season without a recognised centre-forward of genuine pedigree. Deco will need to find a solution before the season begins..