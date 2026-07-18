Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich and France winger, has informed his teammates of his desire to join Real Madrid, according to a report published by L’Équipe. The French daily says Olise has communicated his intentions both to his French international colleagues and his close circle, marking a concrete escalation in what has been a long-running saga.

Where the Saga Stands

Real Madrid are aware of Olise’s position but are, per the Managing Madrid summary of the L’Équipe report, deliberately holding back from any formal approach. Los Blancos want to wait until Olise has held a definitive meeting with Bayern officials to state his intentions before making an official move. That cautious posture reflects the structural difficulty of the deal rather than any wavering of interest – for context, the issue is that Bayern are currently determined to keep the winger, even though their stance could soften if Olise formally voices his desire to leave.

L’Équipe’s track record on French player movements lends the report credibility. This is not an outlet that typically runs speculative noise on transfer windows; when they report that a player has communicated a preference to his dressing room, it tends to reflect a genuine shift in stance rather than posturing.

Bayern Hold All the Cards – For Now

The obstacle is straightforward: Olise signed for Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 and is contracted until 2029. Bayern have shown no willingness to entertain departures, and prying a player of Olise’s profile from a club in that position of contractual strength is rarely clean. The report also underlines that Bayern hold all the cards given the length of the deal.

The L’Équipe report acknowledges this directly – for the transfer to materialise, Olise would likely need to formally push for an exit, a step that carries obvious risks for his relationship with the Bayern hierarchy.

Complicating matters further is the financial scale of any deal. Prying Olise away will be a formidable challenge for Madrid, and for a deal of this magnitude to cross the finish line, Olise would likely need to actively force his exit.

What Happens Next

The key moment comes when – or if – Olise formally sits down with Bayern officials and states his desire to leave. Until that conversation happens, Real Madrid’s waiting game continues. Bayern’s response to such a request would determine whether this saga accelerates rapidly or stalls through the remainder of the summer window. For now, the most significant development is simply that Olise appears to have made up his mind.