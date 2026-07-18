Franco Mastantuono faces a defining preseason at Real Madrid, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the 18-year-old Argentine winger must convince José Mourinho of his first-team credentials or risk being shipped out on loan before the season begins.

A Difficult Debut Season at the Bernabéu

The former River Plate attacker endured an uneven first campaign in Madrid, making 35 appearances – 17 as starter, completing the full 90 minutes only once – and returning three goals and one assist across 1,484 minutes. Real Madrid paid €60 million for him, and the numbers never came close to justifying that outlay.

His participation dwindled as the season progressed, particularly after the arrival of Arbeloa and with the transition to Mourinho’s methods still ahead. Mastantuono was also absent from Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad, a notable omission for a player of his billing that underlines the distance still between his potential and his current output.

Mourinho’s Preseason as the Critical Test

Mastantuono is one of eight first-team players already reporting to Mourinho’s opening sessions at Valdebebas, giving him an early opportunity to make an impression before the bulk of the squad returns from international duty. The timing works in his favour: Rodrygo is sidelined until November or December with a serious knee injury sustained in March, and Arda Güler remains on holiday, leaving the right flank open for the first preseason friendlies.

That window is genuine, but so is the pressure. Mourinho’s demanding standards in preseason are well established, and his track record with young wide players suggests tactical discipline and defensive contribution will matter as much as creativity. Mastantuono’s natural profile is that of a left-footed attacking creator, and adapting that game to Mourinho’s requirements within a few weeks of pre-competitive training is no straightforward task.

Loan the Default if He Falls Short

Mundo Deportivo frame the situation as Mastantuono seeing this preseason as the ideal setting to make his case to the Portuguese coach. If he fails to do so, a loan to a La Liga or high-level European club is the most likely outcome – a route that would allow him to accumulate minutes and rebuild momentum without the fee paid for him being written off entirely.

The squad decision will crystallise around Mourinho’s first competitive selections and the closing weeks of the summer window. For now, the right flank is Mastantuono’s to lose.