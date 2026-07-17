Diario Sport report that Fisnik Asllani, the 23-year-old Hoffenheim forward, has decided he will only move to Barcelona or RB Leipzig this summer, effectively ruling out Borussia Dortmund despite their reported interest in the player.

The Blaugrana’s Plan B Takes Shape

Asllani has made little secret of his desire to join Barcelona, and the feeling within the club’s planning is that he serves as a credible fallback if the pursuit of Julián Álvarez stalls. Barcelona are expected to make a final push for Álvarez once the World Cup concludes, but with Atlético showing no willingness to sell on favourable terms, the Blaugrana’s recruitment staff has been casting around for alternatives.

With Robert Lewandowski now gone, Barcelona cannot afford to enter next season without a recognised striker, and Asllani’s profile – a Bundesliga forward under contract until 2029 but accessible via a release clause set at around €30 million – makes him a realistic rather than speculative option. That fee is modest by the standards of what a move for Álvarez would involve, and Barcelona’s recent business this summer suggests the club is comfortable operating across multiple fronts simultaneously.

Hoffenheim Confirm Talks Are Under Way

Hoffenheim have already acknowledged publicly that they are in talks with clubs from Germany and abroad over Asllani’s future, which removes any ambiguity about whether a transfer is genuinely on the table. The German club hold the contractual leverage of a long deal, but a €30 million release clause designed to be triggered is effectively an invitation to negotiate on those terms.

Leipzig’s interest in Asllani matters here because he is considered Barcelona’s alternative if a move for Álvarez cannot be completed. For Asllani, a move to Leipzig would represent a route forward if Barcelona are unable to get their man; for the Blaugrana, it keeps the transfer plan moving even if the striker pursuit becomes difficult.

Dortmund Ruled Out, Álvarez Picture Still Unclear

Asllani has apparently decided against Borussia Dortmund, which simplifies the picture somewhat but does not resolve the central question: whether Barcelona move for him at all depends heavily on what happens with Álvarez. Atlético have given no indication they intend to sell, and Barcelona are prepared to look elsewhere if a deal can’t be done. If that avenue closes decisively after the World Cup final, Barcelona’s next steps would likely depend on whether they still have time to trigger Asllani’s release clause.

Barcelona’s active summer recruitment shows the club is not waiting passively, but a striker remains a priority for the Catalans this summer – and the decision now sits with Barcelona’s sporting directorate.