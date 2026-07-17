Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken to Real Madrid’s official media about the opening days of preseason at Valdebebas, describing the workload as demanding and offering an enthusiastic assessment of working under José Mourinho for the first time as a player in his squad.

Double Sessions and High Expectations

The England international, now entering his second season at the club having joined from Liverpool in summer 2025, was candid about what the squad has faced since returning to Ciudad Real Madrid. “So far, so good. It’s hot and very intense. We’re in preseason, and that’s what we expected. There are a lot of tough sessions, a lot of double sessions, so it’s been intense so far,” he told the club’s official channel on July 16.

Alexander-Arnold added that he took responsibility for arriving in condition after the break. “In the summer you have a couple of weeks off and then a couple of weeks getting back into running and regaining your fitness. Now, in preseason, you have to come back in shape. So I was ready and really looking forward to returning.”

Mourinho’s return to the Bernabéu has been the dominant narrative of Madrid’s summer. The Portuguese coach began preparations for the new campaign at Valdebebas, with early work carried out with a reduced squad.

On Mourinho: Admiration from an Old Opponent

Alexander-Arnold acknowledged he had faced Mourinho’s sides as an opponent before joining Madrid, and framed the current working relationship in straightforwardly positive terms. “With Mourinho? Very good, very good. I’ve always admired the coach. I’ve played against him a couple of times and it’s a pleasure to work with him and his team. He’s intense. The principles and the level of expectation are very high, so I’m looking forward to seeing how, the more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us.”

He was direct about the collective ambition underpinning that relationship. “And we’re all willing and eager to learn and improve. I’m sure he’ll teach us a lot and help us win trophies this year.”

A Long Absence and a Fresh Foundation

Alexander-Arnold also pointed to his own physical timeline when outlining his preseason priorities, hinting at a spell on the sidelines that preceded this training block. “Preseason objectives? It’s about getting in shape, understanding the principles and how the coach wants us to play. Understanding how we’re going to set up and present ourselves for this season. And, simply, getting fit and back in action and regaining our rhythm. I’ve been out of action for a long time, so it’s good to finally be back and lay a good foundation for a successful season.”

With Real Madrid continuing to plan ahead for Mourinho’s project, the squad is working through the early stages of preseason under the Portuguese coach.