Diario AS report that Vinicius Junior will meet with Real Madrid’s board in late July to continue negotiations over a contract extension, with sources inside the club described as optimistic heading into those discussions.

Where Things Stand

The stakes are straightforward: Vinicius’ current deal runs to June 30, 2027, meaning he would be free to open talks with foreign clubs on January 1 if nothing is agreed. That six-month window before free agency is the deadline both parties are working against, and it gives the late-July meeting genuine urgency.

According to the AS report, relayed by Managing Madrid, Vinicius has already rejected at least one offer from the club and is pushing for a significant salary increase. Despite that, the signal from within Bernabéu corridors is one of cautious confidence – leadership is said to have taken encouragement from recent communications with the player’s camp, and a sale was never under consideration.

A Familiar Cycle

There is a pattern here worth acknowledging. The same broadly optimistic framing accompanied earlier rounds of talks, which ultimately stalled without an agreement. Managing Madrid’s own write-up flags that tension directly: the odds of a deal being struck appear high, though that was also said before previous negotiations collapsed.

Real Madrid have been active on the contract front more broadly. Aurélien Tchouaméni, the France midfielder, recently signed an extension through 2031, and the club secured renewals with other key squad members earlier in the year. Whether they can apply the same resolution to their highest-profile outstanding case is the question hanging over the summer.

What Comes Next

The late-July meeting will reveal whether Madrid are prepared to move meaningfully on their existing offer, and whether Vinicius’ camp views that movement as sufficient. If talks progress, an agreement before the new season would remove considerable uncertainty from the squad’s planning. If they stall again, the January 1 free-agency date begins to cast a longer shadow over the club’s position.

For now, both sides appear to want the same outcome. Getting there is the harder part.