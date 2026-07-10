Spain take on Belgium in the World Cup 2026 quarterfinals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, with La Roja arriving off the back of a hard-fought win over Portugal and targeting a semifinal meeting with France.

Team news and lineups

Spain are without Yeremi Pino and Nico Williams through injury, with Víctor Muñoz listed as a doubt. Lamine Yamal, whose fitness was a concern heading into the tournament, is expected to feature after recovering in time for Spain’s opener. Spain are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Belgium are missing Zeno Debast and Amadou Onana – both out – though the more pressing question is the condition of Kevin De Bruyne, whose tournament has been hampered by an injury-interrupted club season. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal. Belgium’s expected XI runs: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

The De Bruyne problem Belgium cannot solve

Belgium’s tournament has told two distinct stories. With De Bruyne on the pitch, they have laboured – drawing their first two group games against Iran and Egypt and finding very little rhythm in the final third. Without him, they have looked sharper, more compact, and considerably more dangerous on the counter.

The comeback against Senegal – completed with a 125th-minute winner – and the dominant Round of 16 win over the United States both came with De Bruyne not on the pitch. Yet it is almost inconceivable that Belgium leave him out of a World Cup quarterfinal, which leaves them caught between two versions of themselves.

Spain, by contrast, have been the more consistent side throughout the tournament. Barca Blaugranes, who published the preview ahead of Friday’s kickoff, note that Belgium are too talented to dismiss but predict a 2-1 win for La Roja. The referee is Michael Oliver of England. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is 9pm CET.

What happens next

The winner advances to the World Cup semifinals, where France and Kylian Mbappé are waiting on the other side of the bracket – a prospect that has already generated considerable anticipation across European football.