Thibaut Courtois has offered his Belgium team-mates a clear tactical blueprint for Friday night’s World Cup quarterfinal against Spain, telling reporters that numerical superiority is the most realistic way to contain Lamine Yamal, though he stopped well short of suggesting it would be straightforward.

What Courtois said

The Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper, speaking to reporters ahead of the tie, was candid about the difficulty of the task. “Lamine is Lamine; we know he’s very talented in one-on-one situations,” he said. “He’s very quick and very agile. He can dribble two players and then he also plays through balls.”

Courtois was direct about what Belgium’s best option looks like in practice: “I think ultimately it’s about marking him very closely, and when we can create a two-on-one situation, I think that’s how you try to stop him, but he’s a star, he’s a great player and it really is difficult to stop him.”

Yamal already knows what’s coming

The Barcelona winger is familiar with this kind of attention. Yamal spoke ahead of the tournament about adapting to being marked by two or three players at a time, and offered an unusually self-aware observation about his own evolution as an attacker: he expects to shift into a more central role over time, reasoning that “the only place where three players can’t mark you is in the middle.”

It is the kind of comment that suggests Yamal is already thinking several steps ahead of the defensive blueprints being drawn up against him. Belgium will need to execute whatever plan they land on with precision – the margins for error against a player of his quality are narrow.

Courtois the strategist

As Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, Courtois is one of the Belgian players best placed to assess the challenge Yamal poses. His advice is measured rather than provocative: an acknowledgement of Yamal’s quality paired with a pragmatic, structured response.

Whether Belgium can sustain that kind of coordinated defensive pressure across 90 or more minutes, without leaving space elsewhere for Spain’s other creative outlets, is a separate question entirely – and one that will be answered on the pitch on Friday night.