SPORT and Esport3 report that Atletico Madrid have set a firm asking price of €150 million for Julián Álvarez (26, Argentine), demanding full payment in cash with no allowance for player exchanges or deferred instalments. The Catalan outlets, citing anonymous sources, frame this as Atletico’s closing position rather than an opening gambit – a number the club intends to hold regardless of what Barcelona put on the table in structural alternatives.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Barcelona had been working within a budget of approximately €120 million, structured with add-ons, and had tested the market with bids in the €130-140 million range – figures Atletico rejected without serious counter-engagement. The gap between buyer and seller is now framed publicly as a €30 million cash shortfall, though the insistence on full upfront payment makes that gap considerably harder to bridge than the headline difference suggests.

What the €150 million figure actually confirms

The distinction worth drawing here is between an asking price and an ultimatum. SPORT and Esport3 present this as Atletico’s final word, but the structure of the demand – cash only, no players, no instalments – is designed to make acceptance as difficult as possible for a club operating under salary-cap constraints. That is not the same as a price Atletico is prepared to walk away from under all circumstances.

What the figure does confirm is a meaningful escalation in Atletico’s posture. Earlier in the window, reports placed their resistance at a more negotiable level; the hardening to a cash-only €150 million demand reflects both the arrival of competing interest and the effect of Real Madrid’s bid in setting a public valuation benchmark. When Florentino Pérez submitted an identical €150 million offer in early June – rejected almost immediately by Atletico – he effectively anchored the market price for Álvarez at that level, whether or not his interest was genuine. The consensus view across several outlets is that it was not: Pérez was honouring a campaign promise to Real Madrid members while simultaneously making Barcelona’s pursuit more expensive. The mechanics of that manoeuvre worked.

Atletico’s buyout position also needs contextualising against their original outlay. Los Rojiblancos signed Álvarez from Manchester City in 2024 for £81.5 million, with £64.4 million paid upfront and the remainder tied to performance clauses. A sale at €150 million would represent a substantial profit in under two years – a financial argument that, in theory, should make Atletico receptive. In practice, the club’s public posture has been anything but. President Enrique Cerezo stated flatly that Álvarez is not for sale; BeIN Sports quoted the club’s internal message to Barcelona as: “There is no amount Barcelona can pay for Julian, and he will not be transferred to Barcelona.” That framing directly contradicts the logic of naming a price at all.

What this means for Atletico’s summer

Atletico’s negotiating position has leverage, but it is not unconditional. Álvarez told ESPN, speaking after Argentina’s win over Austria at the World Cup, that “the best thing for everyone is a transfer and I want to fulfill my dream.” That public declaration, made without ambiguity, materially weakens Atletico’s hand over any extended period. A player who has stated publicly that he wants to leave, and who will return to the Metropolitano to a frosty reception if no deal is done, is a depreciating asset in squad-harmony terms regardless of what his contract says.

As Football Espana has been tracking, PSG’s involvement in the Álvarez picture has given Atletico genuine leverage against Barcelona – the existence of a serious alternative buyer allows Los Colchoneros to resist compromise on structure. If PSG remain a credible option, Atletico can credibly insist on their cash terms. If PSG cool, that insistence becomes harder to sustain. Diego Simeone’s position on retaining the player also carries weight internally, though Álvarez’s public statements have made the manager’s preferences a secondary consideration.

What this means for Barcelona’s pursuit

For Barcelona, the cash-only condition is the operative problem. The club’s reported internal ceiling of around €120 million, structured with add-ons, is not merely €30 million short of the asking price – it is a categorically different financial instrument than what Atletico will accept. Deco has reportedly offered Marc Casado (Spanish, expected to leave the club this summer with AS Monaco and AC Milan among the interested parties) and Ferran Torres as part of potential exchange packages. Atletico’s position, per SPORT and Esport3, is that neither player is of interest.

With Robert Lewandowski’s contract expiring on June 30 and the Pole departing as a free agent after 120 goals and three La Liga titles across four seasons, the urgency for Barcelona to land a number nine is not abstract. Álvarez has reportedly already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal, which means the obstacle is exclusively structural – Atletico’s price versus Barcelona’s capacity to pay it in the form demanded. The escalating tensions between the two clubs, which have included a reported FIFA complaint, reflect how little goodwill remains in this negotiation and how unlikely an informal accommodation has become.

What next for Julián Álvarez

Álvarez’s own position is as transparent as a player in a contracted situation can make it. His ESPN interview removed any ambiguity about his desire, and the reference to fulfilling his “dream” – widely understood to mean Barcelona – signals a preference that is not transferable to another suitor. That specificity matters: it means Real Madrid’s bid, whatever its intent, was never a serious alternative from the player’s perspective.

The risk for Álvarez is that Atletico’s intransigence runs long enough to carry into the 2026-27 season. Returning to the Metropolitano as a player who publicly demanded a transfer is not a position he or Simeone will find comfortable. The pressure on Atletico to resolve the situation – either by accepting a workable offer or by creating conditions that make a sale inevitable – will only increase once pre-season begins.

The next meaningful development will be whether Barcelona can restructure their financial approach to meet Atletico’s cash-only condition at or close to €150 million, or whether Atletico’s stated rigidity begins to soften once the scale of Álvarez’s public commitment to leaving becomes impossible to manage inside the dressing room.