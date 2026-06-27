Transfer reporter Matteo Moretto reports that Barcelona are preparing to revive their pursuit of Julián Álvarez (26, Argentine) with a renewed offer in the region of €130-140m, representing a meaningful upward shift from the figures that defined the opening phase of this saga. Moretto, a senior reporter at Relevo, has been among the most consistently accurate voices covering this negotiation throughout the summer window.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Barcelona’s previously reported ceiling sat at around €120m, a figure Atlético Madrid had already rejected before the Blaugrana began drafting a stronger second proposal. The gap between the two clubs’ positions has been the defining feature of this transfer saga, and the new range Moretto cites suggests Barcelona have decided that closing it, at least partially, is the only way to keep the deal alive.

What the €130-140m figure actually signals

The distinction worth drawing here is between what this figure represents as a negotiating position and what it represents as a final offer. Moretto’s report frames this as a renewed bid Barcelona are preparing, not a formal offer already lodged – a difference that matters when assessing how far the negotiation has actually advanced. The range itself, €130-140m, almost certainly reflects a structure built around a fixed fee plus variables, which is consistent with earlier reporting that described Barcelona’s approach as a package deal rather than a straightforward cash transfer.

Santi Ovalle had previously indicated that Barcelona’s offer would hover around €120-130m, and the new figure suggests the Blaugrana are now willing to push the upper end of that band further than previously signalled. What the report does not confirm is whether Atlético have been formally consulted on this revised valuation or whether Barcelona are simply preparing internally before making an approach. Those are meaningfully different stages of a negotiation.

The gap to Atlético’s publicly stated position remains substantial. Los Colchoneros have cited a €500m release clause as the baseline for any departure and have shown no willingness to negotiate off a figure anywhere near €130-140m. Whether the revised offer is enough to bring Atlético to the table, rather than simply prompting another rejection, is the central question this report raises without yet answering.

What this means for Barcelona’s summer

Barcelona’s decision to push beyond their previously reported €120m ceiling is not a trivial one. The club’s LaLiga financial position means every euro committed to a transfer fee has downstream consequences for registration and squad salary management, and a package that could reach €140m at the top end of the range represents a significant allocation. That Barcelona appear willing to stretch to this level reflects both the sporting priority they have assigned to Álvarez and the pressure of a World Cup summer in which inaction carries its own risks.

Álvarez has been identified as the primary striker target in the post-Lewandowski planning cycle, and no credible alternative has emerged in the reporting to suggest Barcelona have a meaningful fallback. That dependency on landing this specific player strengthens Atlético’s hand, even if it also creates pressure on the Blaugrana to keep the offer competitive enough to avoid the saga collapsing entirely before the window closes.

The fee structure matters here too. If the €130-140m range is heavily loaded towards add-ons and performance-related bonuses, Atlético may view the guaranteed element as considerably lower than the headline figure suggests. Barcelona will need to make the fixed component convincing enough to move Los Colchoneros off their current position, and there is no indication yet that they have managed to do so.

What this means for Atlético Madrid’s summer

Atlético’s posture throughout this saga has been consistent: they are under no obligation to sell, they have a release clause that dwarfs any figure Barcelona have floated, and their preference is to retain the player regardless of his stated wish to leave. Atlético’s hardline stance and the €500m release clause obstacle have not shifted in response to any of the bids or bid signals reported so far, and there is no particular reason to expect the renewed Moretto figure to change that calculus.

There is also a dimension to this negotiation that goes beyond the fee. The escalating tensions between the clubs – including Atlético’s threatened FIFA complaint over Barcelona’s conduct in pursuing the player – have made this a more political dispute than a straightforward transfer negotiation. Selling to Barcelona, at any price, represents a concession Atlético’s board has shown no appetite to make.

The alternative track involving Arsenal, reportedly structured around a deal that could include Viktor Gyökeres as part of the package, remains live in the background. If that framework advances, Atlético may ultimately prefer a transaction that avoids strengthening a direct La Liga title rival, regardless of what fee Barcelona put on the table.

Where the Moretto report comes from and what weight it carries

Matteo Moretto has established a strong track record in Spanish football transfer reporting, operating out of Relevo with sourcing that has proven reliable across multiple stories in the current window. His credibility in this specific market is well established. The specificity of the €130-140m range, rather than a vaguer indication that Barcelona are increasing their offer, suggests this figure comes from a source with direct knowledge of the Blaugrana’s internal deliberations rather than general market awareness.

That said, Moretto’s framing – that Barcelona are preparing to renew their bid – stops short of confirming a formal offer has been submitted or that Atlético have received anything new. The distinction between a club preparing a bid and a club lodging one is significant in a negotiation where timing and procedural sequence have already become points of contention between the parties.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

The next meaningful development will be whether Barcelona formally lodge a second bid in the €130-140m range and whether Atlético’s response represents a genuine counteroffer or a repetition of their existing refusal to engage – and whether the threatened FIFA complaint changes the procedural landscape enough to force a resolution before both clubs turn their attention to pre-season preparations.