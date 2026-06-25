Cadena COPE report that Atlético Madrid are categorically refusing to sell Julián Álvarez (26, Argentine) to either Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer, despite the striker having submitted a formal transfer request. The report states that Atlético “currently has no intention of selling the player” to either domestic rival, and that the club remains “adamant” he will not join Real Madrid under any negotiated terms – with the only theoretical pathway to a departure being full payment of his €500 million release clause.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético had already threatened a FIFA complaint over Barcelona’s conduct in pursuing Álvarez, accusing the Blaugrana of holding negotiations with the player’s camp without the club’s knowledge or consent. That threat has not been withdrawn; COPE’s latest update confirms Los Colchoneros have vowed to follow through with a formal FIFA filing, hardening a position that has now been extended explicitly to cover Real Madrid as well.

What Atlético’s dual refusal actually signals

The distinction worth drawing here is between a club protecting an asset’s market value and a club making a political statement to its two biggest domestic rivals simultaneously. On the available evidence, Atlético are doing both. The €500 million release clause is not a serious commercial invitation – it functions as a legal barrier and a message, communicating that Los Colchoneros will not be the club that strengthens either end of Madrid’s footballing establishment or hands Barcelona a marquee signing on negotiated terms.

COPE’s framing that Álvarez is unlikely to play for Atlético again adds a layer of institutional awkwardness that the club has, for now, chosen to absorb rather than resolve through a sale to a preferred rival. If taken at face value, Atlético are prepared to carry an unhappy, transfer-listed striker on their books rather than facilitate moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid at any commercially realistic figure. That is a position of principle, but it is not without cost.

What this means for Atlético’s summer

Atlético’s leverage here is real but time-limited. Álvarez has a contract running to 2030 and a release clause that no club in world football can plausibly activate, which gives Los Colchoneros the legal high ground. The threat of a FIFA complaint over Barcelona’s alleged improper approach also gives the club a procedural weapon that could complicate the Blaugrana’s pursuit considerably, as documented in detail here.

The more pressing problem is what happens to a player who has indicated he does not want to be there. COPE note that Arsenal and PSG are also believed to be interested, and Atlético have been exploring a swap-plus-cash structure with Arsenal as an alternative exit route – one that would allow them to move Álvarez without strengthening a La Liga rival. That option may now represent the most realistic resolution available to all parties, even if it falls short of Álvarez’s stated preference.

What this means for Barcelona and Real Madrid

For Barcelona, the situation is compounding. The club not only faces Atlético’s refusal to negotiate but is now operating under the threat of a FIFA complaint for its alleged conduct in the approach. Even if that complaint ultimately goes nowhere, the procedural distraction and reputational friction make a negotiated deal harder to construct. Barcelona’s financial ceiling makes the €500 million clause entirely academic, so any deal would require Atlético’s cooperation – and Atlético have explicitly withdrawn that cooperation.

Real Madrid’s position reads as somewhat different in character. Los Blancos had a significant bid rejected earlier in the window, and COPE’s report that Atlético are “adamant” Álvarez will not join Real Madrid suggests the refusal there is as much institutional as it is financial. The cross-city dimension sharpens everything: Atlético selling Álvarez to Real Madrid would represent a transfer that goes beyond the normal calculus of market value, and there is little in the current climate to suggest that calculus is about to change.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

COPE’s assessment that Álvarez is unlikely to feature for Atlético again – despite the club’s refusal to sell him to their preferred rivals – points toward a standoff that cannot hold indefinitely. Álvarez’s stated preference is to remain in Spain, with Barcelona his primary target, but that avenue appears effectively closed for this window given the combination of Atlético’s hostility and Barcelona’s financial reality. PSG and Arsenal remain in the frame as alternative destinations that Atlético would arguably be more willing to engage with.

The next meaningful development will be whether Atlético formally files its FIFA complaint and whether that procedural move forces Barcelona to either abandon their pursuit or escalate their approach into territory that could have serious regulatory consequences for the club.