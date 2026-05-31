Barcelona hand contract improvement to star midfielder

Amid plenty of talk of expensive transfers, Barcelona have handed an improved contract to one of their previous star signings. Over the past two summers, the Catalan side have spent significant money on just two players, Dani Olmo and Joan Garcia, and the former is in for a wage rise.

Olmo signed from Barcelona for €55m from RB Leipzig in 2024, after an unsuccessful attempt to bring in Nico Williams. The Spain international was initially registered using the emergency injury rule, but when that expired, the Catalan side required a court order to ensure he remained registered for the second half of the season.

🚨 FC Barcelona are considering triggering a bargain €7.2m buy-back clause to sign Jan Virgili from Mallorca. Because Mallorca dropped to Segunda, Virgili's release clause plummeted from €30 million to €12 million, and Barça's original transfer conditions reduce that fee even… pic.twitter.com/EnzX4JEDZI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 31, 2026

Barcelona give an improved contract to Dani Olmo

As reported by MD, Barcelona have now improved the terms of Olmo’s contract. They say that Olmo turned down larger offers in order to accept a salary that could fit within Barcelona’s salary limit, and ease the impact of his transfer. Something he did, but both sides agreed that after two seasons, the Catalan side would execute a clause in his deal that would increase his wages to compensate for the sacrifices he made. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2030, hence he has plenty of time remaining on his deal.

Dani Olmo competing for starting spot

It has not been the smoothest arrival back at his boyhood club. Beset by minor injuries in his first season, Olmo has lacked consistency in his second, albeit his final two months of form were good. Combined with the excellent performances of Fermin Lopez, Olmo’s number 10 spot has come under threat. With Anthony Gordon arriving, and capable of playing on the left, Hansi Flick may be tempted to experiment with Raphinha there again too, something he has done on various occasions. Olmo will have a tough battle to retain his starting role next season, but Flick has always spoken highly of Olmo.