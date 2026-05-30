Atletico Madrid took to social media to react to what they have described as a smear campaign against the club and star forward Julian Alvarez. After months of rumours surrounding the future of Alvarez, Los Colchoneros responded with a tirade denying talk of an official bid for Alvarez from the Catalan side.

On Friday morning it was widely reported that Barcelona had made a €100m offer for Alvarez, something which was denied first to media in Madrid, and then on social media. The Argentina international has been cited as Barcelona’s number one target for the Catalan side to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Gordon: "I speak Spanish because since I was little I wanted to play for Barça. I've only won one title at Newcastle United, I'd like to win the sixth Champions League at Barça, but I want to win everything." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2026

Atletico Madrid troll Barcelona over Alvarez rumours

In a total of six tweets, Atletico mocked the style of transfer-related tweets common to Fabrizio Romano, explaining that they would be signing Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha, in two cases for Bad Bunny tickets. Another meme released portrayed Barcelona as a dog disguised with a lion, with little to be afraid of.

Their tirade added at the end, saying ‘Atletico Madrid would never do something like that,’ accusing the ‘Barcelona propaganda machine’ of inventing stories, and noting that ‘it would never occur to us either to have the vice president of the referees on the payroll or to rely on political favors to register players’, citing the registration of Dani Olmo, and the ongoing Negreira case.

No, Atlético de Madrid would never do something like that. However, over the past few months we have been subjected to a relentless smear campaign against one of our players. Calculated leaks, fake news, constant disrespect, the culé version of the propaganda machine inventing… — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 29, 2026

Report: Julian Alvarez agent to meet with Atletico Madrid

According to Indykaila, Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, will arrange a meeting with Atletico to smooth over tensions with Los Rojiblancos. They say that he will do so in order to facilitate ‘a move that benefits everyone’, and reduce the chances of said tensions impacting a potential move to Barcelona.

Both Alvarez and Diego Simeone have been coy on the future of Atletico’s star striker in recent months, albeit noting that he is happy living in Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make a formal move for Alvarez.