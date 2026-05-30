Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Report: Julian Alvarez agent to meet with Atletico Madrid after Barcelona trolling

Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid took to social media to react to what they have described as a smear campaign against the club and star forward Julian Alvarez. After months of rumours surrounding the future of Alvarez, Los Colchoneros responded with a tirade denying talk of an official bid for Alvarez from the Catalan side.

On Friday morning it was widely reported that Barcelona had made a €100m offer for Alvarez, something which was denied first to media in Madrid, and then on social media. The Argentina international has been cited as Barcelona’s number one target for the Catalan side to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid troll Barcelona over Alvarez rumours

In a total of six tweets, Atletico mocked the style of transfer-related tweets common to Fabrizio Romano, explaining that they would be signing Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha, in two cases for Bad Bunny tickets. Another meme released portrayed Barcelona as a dog disguised with a lion, with little to be afraid of.

Their tirade added at the end, saying ‘Atletico Madrid would never do something like that,’ accusing the ‘Barcelona propaganda machine’ of inventing stories, and noting that ‘it would never occur to us either to have the vice president of the referees on the payroll or to rely on political favors to register players’, citing the registration of Dani Olmo, and the ongoing Negreira case. 

Report: Julian Alvarez agent to meet with Atletico Madrid

According to Indykaila, Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, will arrange a meeting with Atletico to smooth over tensions with Los Rojiblancos. They say that he will do so in order to facilitate ‘a move that benefits everyone’, and reduce the chances of said tensions impacting a potential move to Barcelona.

Both Alvarez and Diego Simeone have been coy on the future of Atletico’s star striker in recent months, albeit noting that he is happy living in Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make a formal move for Alvarez.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Atletico Madrid Barcelona Julian Alvarez Paris Saint-Germain

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News