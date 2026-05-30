Barcelona are hoping to have a big summer this year, with Robert Lewandowski exiting the club. Anthony Gordon has become the first arrival, in an €80m deal with Newcastle United, a move that surprised many due to the club’s long-term issues with their salary limit over the years. The Catalan side have been briefing media that there is plenty more activity to come.

In addition to Gordon, Julian Alvarez has been cited as Barcelona’s priority to fill the number nine position, although there are doubts about their ability to fund that deal too, or indeed Atletico Madrid’s willingness to negotiate. At the same time, Barcelona have reached an agreement on terms with Manchester City free agent Bernardo Silva, as he chooses whether to accept an offer from Atletico Madrid or the Blaugrana.

🚨 Ansu Fati is on the verge of permanently joining AS Monaco for €11m after accepting that the arrival of Anthony Gordon completely closes the door on a FC Barcelona return. Despite his desire to succeed under Hansi Flick, his agent Jorge Mendes is now finalizing the deal with… pic.twitter.com/LafbM8mtrX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 30, 2026

Barcelona require sales to register trio of targets

La Liga have suggested that Barcelona will be back within their salary limit this summer, allowing them to spend all of the money they make from sales and savings on registering new players. Even so, it comes as a surprise that Barcelona have sufficient room in their salary limit to do so. Cadena SER report that while Barcelona do have room to make signings, exits will be required in order to register all of Silva, Alvarez and Gordon. They put the figure at €30-50m in sales as the objective in order to do so, depending on how much the deals cost.

Which Barcelona players could leave this summer?

Swedish winger Roony Bardghji is likely to leave Barcelona this summer due to concerns about his game time. There has also been a suggestion that Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde would be allowed to leave if an offer were to arrive that satisfied Barcelona’s demands, but none of those players have expressed any desire to leave.