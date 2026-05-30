Barcelona enquire about signing of €52m Arsenal defender

Barcelona seem to focusing their efforts on improving their forward line this summer after bidding farewell to Robert Lewandowski this summer. Yet in England they are being linked with a move for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie.

In April, Barcelona were heavily linked with Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, reportedly agreeing terms with the Italian defender, but doubts from Hansi Flick over his signing ended up collapsing the move. Since, the Catalan giants have spent €80m on Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and their reported next targets are Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez, seemingly trusting that Gerard Martin can be a permanent solution as a left-sided central defender.

Barcelona linked with move for Piero Hincapie

Joining Arsenal on loan last season with a €52m option to buy from Bayer Leverkusen, DM via ESPN, say that the Gunners are yet to confirm whether they will indeed make the deal permanent. As such, Barcelona have enquired about his situation and the potential for a move for Hincapie. Like Bastoni, he is a left-sided defender, and he can also play at left-back, two positions that have been draped in uncertainty this season. Barcelona were credited with interest in Hincapie in 2025.

Hincapie’s performances at Arsenal

The 24-year-old has had a largely positive year at the Emirates, playing 38 times, scoring once and giving two assists. That is despite competing with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, and William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence. Of those appearances, 29 were starts, and Hincapie starting the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Most of the second half of the season has been spent at left-back, while he started the year playing in the middle more.

Hincapie already has 51 caps for Ecuador and experience of winning the Bundesliga and the Premier League, with the Champions League final to come. It is true that his best at Bayer Leverkusen came in a back three, and at Arsenal he has spent more time at left-back, meaning he may not be perfectly suited to leading a back four from centre-back.