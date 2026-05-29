Real Madrid give huge boost in bid to sign Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new central defender in the summer, as they seek to replace the departing David Alaba. Their pursuit has been very unsuccessful so far after a string of rejections, but they could now be set to land one of their original leading targets.

As far back as last summer, Real Madrid showed strong interest in Ibrahima Konate. The Liverpool defender was identified as their leading target for this summer, when he was projected to become a free agent.

Real Madrid have used the free agent market very well over the years, signing the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Konate could be next one to arrive, as he has been back on their agenda in recent months after a deal was originally ruled out in November.

However, it has been reported of late that Konate was closing in on signing a new deal at Liverpool, which would have scuppered Real Madrid’s plans to pick him up as a free agent. But the good news for the Bernabeu club is that this no longer appears to be the case, with Ben Jacobs reporting that 27-year-old is very likely to leave at the end of next month when his current contract expires.

New manager will have to sign off on Konate deal

Konate and Liverpool are still far apart when it comes to contract negotiations, and with only a month to go until his current deal runs out – and with his involvement at the upcoming World Cup meaning that talks would be difficult – it is expected that nothing will materialise before the start of July.

This would open the door for Real Madrid to get their man, although the final decision would land at the door of their next head coach – which would be Jose Mourinho if Florentino Perez is successful during the upcoming presidential elections.