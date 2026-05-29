Real Madrid are looking to turn things around this summer following a second season without a major trophy. Following the elections, if Florentino Perez is re-elected, then Jose Mourinho is expected to be named as manager. It has also taken its toll on the Real Madrid squad individually, with a number of their players missing out on the World Cup this summer.

Los Blancos have already seen Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold all miss out on a spot at the World Cup this summer. There is still large number of Real Madrid players going to the United States, Canada and Mexico, but those four would have set it as a target at the start of the season.

#SelecciónMayor Con toda la fuerza de los argentinos 💪🏻🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/84Lh03BgxH — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) May 28, 2026

Franco Mastantuono misses out on World Cup for Argentina

Now Argentina winger Franco Mastantuono has also been snubbed by Lionel Scaloni for his 26-man squad for the tournament. Mastantuono made a positive start to life at Real Madrid after arriving in a €45m deal last summer, but his impact gradually faded, and he looked short of confidence by the time the season had finished. The 18-year-old has four caps to his name with the Albiceleste, and was in their squad in March, but Scaloni has decided not to call on him.

Seven La Liga players make Scaloni’s squad

A total of seven La Liga players have been called up by Scaloni, with Atletico Madrid providing six of them. Giuliano Simeone, Thiago Almada, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nahuel Molina and Juan Musso have all made the cut in a squad headlined by Lionel Messi. Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso has also made it, while Nico Paz, who is expected to be re-signed by Real Madrid from Como this summer, is also going.

Full Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina.

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel López, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz.